Why Station 19 Keeping Us In Suspense Over Carina's Possible Pregnancy Is Actually A Good Thing

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Station 19 episode “Dancing with Our Hands Tied.” Proceed with caution if you’re not caught up.

Station 19 fans were stoked last season when Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca decided they were going to start trying to expand their family. However, after a six-month time jump between Seasons 5 and 6, and three episodes into the current season, their attempts so far have been unsuccessful. The ABC firefighter drama sure seems to be taking its sweet time with the reveal of their latest try, treating us to a hormonally imbalanced Carina and enduringly irritable Maya. We still had no answers by the end of “Dancing with Our Hands Tied,” but I actually think the show keeping us in suspense is a good thing.

With Maya (Danielle Savre) still not accepting the fact that she needs help (and therefore not speaking to her wife), Carina (Stefania Spampinato) enlisted Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) for moral support while she took a pregnancy test. When the timer went off, Vic asked Carina what she was hoping to learn. Carina, of course, wanted the test to be positive, but she said she also wanted Maya to be with her and to share in the excitement with her when that moment came. Vic made the infuriating move of tossing the test in the trash, saying Carina should wait until that could happen.

Now, if all you Marina fans are like me, that was the moment when I started internally debating how filthy that trash can was and whether or not Carina should dive in there and get her test back. However, Vic is absolutely right. If Carina is pregnant, she should not start the journey with anyone but her wife. And with the way Maya walked right past her at the end of the episode, Carina would have been devastated if that had been the moment she was trying to tell Maya she was pregnant. We want what’s best for Marina, and not knowing yet is definitely what is best, as hard as that is.

It’s hard to tell if Maya is close to realizing she's not well. Ben Warren (Jason George) seemed to get through to her when he pointed out that she used the same defenses that Michael Dixon ( new series regular Pat Healy ) and his wife had when denying they were in an abusive situation. However, the end of the episode showed that along with Maya’s continued silent treatment of Carina , she was continuing to deal with her mental issues by pushing her body too far in the gym.

One other possible upside to stalling Carina’s pregnancy story is that Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) seemed to be a step closer to accepting help from Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and the rest of the fire station, so is it possible that Maya and Carina could end up getting Jack to father their child after all?