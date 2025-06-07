As Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial Continues, A Lawyer Weighs In On Whether The Rapper Will Be Pardoned

Considerable attention continues to swirl around Sean Combs a.k.a. P. Diddy, who’s on trial in New York. The 55-year-old rapper is facing several federal charges, including counts of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. As the courtroom proceedings continue, there’s already been discussion about what may happen after the trial. If Combs is found guilty, there’s the possibility that he could receive a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump and, now, a lawyer, is weighing on the possibility of that happening.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee is more than familiar with Diddy, given that over the past several months, he’s filed over 40 lawsuits against the former hip hop mogul. Buzbee just spoke with Vulture to share his thoughts on how the court case is progressing thus far. Talk eventually turned to the possibility of Diddy receiving a presidential pardon, just like other notable celebrities have as of late. When the question of a pardon was posed to him, Buzbee didn’t hold back his feelings:

I heard Trump’s answer, and knowing Trump, he’s very aware of what’s happening. He’s probably the most aware of current events of any person, certainly anybody of his age that I’ve ever met or seen. I don’t think there’s any chance in hell that Donald J. Trump pardons P. Diddy. He may have been sending it up the flagpole to see what the reaction was, and obviously it was a huge reaction and TMZ went nuts and everybody else went nuts, but I don’t ever see that happening.

Just recently, President Trump was asked about the possibility of pardoning Sean Combs, and he admitted he wasn’t following the case “too closely” but he didn’t completely shoot down the notion of a pardon. As mentioned by Vulture, Trump just granted clemency to Todd and Julie Chrisley (reality TV stars) as well as a few other notable individuals. What’s also been noted is that POTUS and Combs used to run in some of the same social circles years ago.

On the heels of the president’s comments, rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson weighed in and declared that he’d do what he could to prevent such a pardon from happening. Jackson claimed Puff Daddy “said some really bad things about Trump” and planned to let the Commander in Chief know about those alleged comments. Amid Puff’s legal woes, Jackson has called him out on multiple occasions and is even producing a docuseries about the Sean John head’s alleged misdeeds.

Tony Buzbee has also staunchly spoken out against Sean Combs while defending his plaintiffs. The various lawsuits facing Combs involve various allegations, including sexual assault, violence and sex-trafficking. Among the suits Buzbee filed is one that involved a Jane Doe accusing Diddy and Jay-Z of raping her when she was a minor in 2000. Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegations in the 2024 suit and, by early 2025, the suits were officially dropped against the “Takeover” rapper.

In addition to the Diddy lawsuits, Tony Buzbee has been involved in another situation involving a high-profile celebrity. Buzbee filed this past April on behalf of a woman from Nevada, who accused sports analyst and former football player Shannon Sharpe of sexual assault, violent threats and more. While he denied the accusations and accused Buzbee of initiating a “shakedown,” Sharpe stepped away from his ESPN duties.

P. Diddy’s case isn’t finished yet, as there are more testimonies that are set to be heard. If he’s found guilty of federal charges, he could serve up to life in prison. President Trump could theoretically pardon Diddy should the verdict not fall in his favor. Of course, at this point, it remains to be seen whether the POTUS will actually make that move should circumstances call for it.