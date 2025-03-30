The Recruit Has Been Canceled, But Noah Centineo Got Refreshingly (And Frustratingly) Candid About Why So Many Netflix Shows Get Axed

The 2025 Netflix schedule plays host to a number of new and returning shows, with The Recruit having been one of them. Following a lengthy hiatus, the Noah Centineo-led dramedy returned this past January, and it was officially canceled after two seasons in March. The exact reason for the decision hasn’t formally been revealed by the streamer, as of this writing. Now, however, Centineo is now speaking out on this turn of events, and the rising actor was quite open about his show’s demise and those of others on the platform.

Noah Centino discussed the series’ demise while at the premiere of his latest film, Warfare. I’d imagine that it can’t be all that easy for an actor to experience the loss of a job. However, when addressing the matter, Centineo shared a refreshing take, one that was marked by gratitude and not exasperation. He also shared his take on Netflix’s rationale for pulling the plug and effectively landing this title on the list of canceled 2025 shows:

You know, it is what it is. Netflix, you know, they have a certain mandate that they need to fill. And I’m very proud of the show, very grateful to our audience. We have a pretty strong cult following. With Netflix, [the show] really didn’t really fit what it was that they needed, I suppose. And so onto the next, I guess.

That’s a very mature and classy way for the To All the Boys alum to respond to the cancellation. Based on the comments that the actor shared with THR (which can be heard on TikTok), he understands that this is a business, and such situations come with the territory. Good on him for being such a professional. Despite that, though, the star’s sentiments may not cushion the blow of the show’s cancellation for potentially frustrated fans.

It was in December 2022 that The Recruit debuted for Netflix subscription holders, and it was met with much fanfare. Created by The Rookie’s Alexi Hawley, the show centers on newbie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks. The first season sees Owen get wrapped up in an international affair after crossing paths with an imprisoned Eastern European asset. As for Season 2, Owen finds himself in an even more explosive situation revolving around South Korea.

While critics shared mostly positive reviews on both seasons of the show, one would think that viewership factored into its cancellation. It’s also interesting that Noah Centineo mentioned a “mandate” while talking about why the show was axed. While Netflix doesn’t provide specifics on analytics, it’s become well known that the streamer is quite shrewd when it comes to making renewal and cancellation decisions. What can be said is that Recruit saw highs and lows interest-wise during its run. It was one of two shows that dethroned mega hit Wednesday in the standings years ago, though it also dropped from that same Top 10 list somewhat soon amid Season 2.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t one of the many people who wished the public had more insight into Netflix’s methods. Alas, like other fans, I can only wonder and mourn the shows that are cut. As for Noah Centineo and his particular frame of mind, though, his comments give me the impression that we won’t see him crying foul about this matter or any others he might face down the road.

You can still stream both seasons of The Recruit now on Netflix, and those currently in need of something else to watch can peruse the 2025 TV schedule for fresh options.