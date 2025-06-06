Could Diddy Get Barred From The Courtroom While His Trial Goes On? What's Happening And Why A Judge Admonished The Rapper

A lot of eyes have been glued on the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, with former fans and curious onlookers alike interested in what revelations might be forthcoming. However, there’s one person who may find themselves unable to follow developments as they happen in real time: The defendant himself. The judge recently warned Diddy and his lawyers to be careful, or Diddy may be removed from the courtroom.

The warning came yesterday from the judge after Diddy’s lawyers were cross-examining a witness. The judge claimed (via CNN) Diddy was improperly attempting to interact with the jury and threatened several possible punishments, the most extreme being Diddy’s removal from the courtroom

What Bryana Bongolan Testified To In Diddy’s Trial

Yesterday’s testimony was focused on Bryana Bongolan, who claimed that in September of 2016, she was in the apartment of Diddy’s ex-Cassie Ventura, who has previously testified, in Los Angeles with Diddy. During this event, he allegedly grabbed her and held her off a balcony. She claimed she does not know why Diddy did this.

Defense attorneys attacked the timeline of events, claiming that Diddy and Cassie were both in New York at the time of the alleged incident. Bongolan later admitted she may have had the date of the incident wrong.

These claims are just the latest accusations against Diddy. The famous video of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been introduced as evidence. Diddy has also been accused of orchestrating a car bombing. However, what’s making bigger news right now is what Diddy was reportedly doing during this testimony, and what the judge may do about it.

Diddy Was Reportedly Looking At Jurors During Testimony

Following the conclusion of Bryana Bongolan's testimony, the jury was excused, and Judge Arun Subramanian proceeded to issue a warning to the defense, as Diddy was allegedly seen looking at jurors and nodding along to various questions and answers. According to CNN, the judge said…

I looked and I saw your client looking at the jury and nodding vigorously. It is absolutely unacceptable.

The judge had apparently already given instructions to the defense about this, and had informed them to not attempt to engage the jury directly, so Subramanian made it clear this could not happen again. If it did, the Judge said he would consider removing Combs from the courtroom.

The judge will crack down on anything that could potentially influence the jury. In fact, Diddy’s looks could be interpreted as attempted intimidation. Diddy was already denied bail due to fear of witness intimidation. If there’s a feeling that it will continue, a judge may take the extreme measure of removing the defendant.

Diddy’s lawyers assured the judge this would not happen again, and one can bet that Diddy has now had a serious conversation with his attorneys about where he’s looking during testimony.