William Shatner's Surprise Return To Star Trek Was Made Possible By A Prolific Star Wars Actor

When William Shatner said he'd be willing to allow AI companies to use his likeness for projects, he wasn't kidding. While he kept true to his word about not wanting to change James T. Kirk's death scene in Star Trek: Generations, the actor found a way to return to the franchise that made his career. He's featured in a new short film celebrating the 30th anniversary of Generations, but it took the help of prolific Star Wars actor Sam Witwer to make it happen.

William Shatner has always had a unique relationship with Star Wars, having both trolled the franchise and worked with writers from it on other projects. Now, we have the franchise to thank for a new James T. Kirk performance, though Shatner and the actor responsible's involvement may require some talking out.

William Shatner Returned To Star Trek, But He Had Some Help

It isn't a trailer for an upcoming Trek series, but OTOY's latest short film celebrating the anniversary of Star Trek: Generations is worth a watch. Unification follows William Shatner's Kirk, who is seemingly cloned at the Daystrom Station after he dies in the movie. After that, he encounters a few familiar faces and maybe even makes it to the Kelvin universe to see his old friend Spock. The details are unclear, but check out the video below all the same, and continue for details on how this wild movie was made possible:

William Shatner's voice and a digital recreation of his face can be seen in Unification, but that's not his body, it's Sam Witwer.

Actor Sam Witwer has been a huge part of the Star Wars world for years as he's done voice-acting for several shows, games, and movies. Readers may best know his voice as Darth Maul, but he's also voiced Stormtroopers and many other additional characters. Fans tend to get excited when they hear he's on board for Ahsoka and other projects, and I have to say I'm jazzed to see he could be a part of this Star Trek project.

Will Star Trek Commit To Bringing Characters Back Via De-Aging Technology?

While Star Trek: Picard used de-aging technology for brief scenes, it seems largely expected that when it comes to key franchise characters, Paramount would sooner recast the role. I wouldn't bank on this de-aged CGI James T. Kirk making his way into a real Trek series, considering the role for young Kirk was already given to Paul Wesley.

Wesley has appeared in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds a handful of times, and he will also pop up in Season 4. It seems like, for the time being, the franchise has already decided on who will be its James T. Kirk for the official shows and movies.

However, what OTOY did with Sam Witwer and William Shatner is very impressive and a cool way to celebrate Generations on its anniversary.

Those with a Paramount+ subscription can rewatch Star Trek: Generations today. I can't say it's my favorite movie of the bunch, but with the 30th anniversary being so recent, it couldn't hurt to throw it on if anyone is feeling nostalgic.