World Cup 2022: How To Watch Final Match On TV And Streaming

After more than 60 matches played over the course of a month, the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament will finally come to an end Sunday when Argentina and France face-off for all the glory in front of tens of thousands of fans at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, with billions of soccer enthusiasts and sports fans watching from around the world.

If you want to join the masses and watch Lionel Messi attempt to lead Argentina to its first World Cup championship since 1986 by defeating reigning champions France, you’ll need to know when, where, and how to watch the final match of the World Cup streaming and on TV. Worry not, for we have a full breakdown of the biggest sporting event of the year. And, we also have everything you need to know to watch the third-place game between Croatia and Morocco (a team that would make for a great sports movie ) that takes place a day earlier…

How To Watch The 2022 World Cup Final On TV

The final match of the World Cup will get started at 10 a.m. ET, Sunday, December 18th, a little less than a month after the opening matches of the 2022 FIFA tournament got underway. Like all other matches in this year’s global event, the World Cup final will be broadcast live on Fox in the United States, which has held the English broadcast rights since the 2018 tournament.

There is also a Spanish-language broadcast of the 2022 World Cup final on Telemundo, which is also set to get underway at 10 a.m. ET Sunday.

How To Watch The 2022 World Cup Final Streaming

If you don’t have a cable package or can’t figure out how to use your over-the-air antenna, you aren’t out of luck, as you can watch the final match of the World Cup streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription . It should be noted that Peacock hosts the Telemundo Spanish-language feed. As someone who has done this the entire tournament, it’s actually quite an enjoyable experience, even if you don’t speak Spanish.

There are a couple of ways to watch the World Cup final streaming on Fox as well, but that will require entering your TV provider credentials on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You can also stream Fox on internet-based TV services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

How To Watch The 2022 World Cup Third-Place Game

Before Argentina and France meet in the final match of the 2022 World Cup, Croatia and Morocco will go head-to-head to determine third place in the final rankings. This game will get started at 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, December 17th at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Just like the World Cup final the following day, the third-place game will be broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo and streaming on Peacock Premium.