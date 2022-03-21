Not all that long ago, you needed to pay large amounts of money to watch live sports on various cable and satellite packages. A lot has changed in the past decade, and you can now watch just about every type of sporting event on a large selection of the most popular streaming services, some of which feature most, if not all the major sports.

If you are looking for the best streaming services for sports fans, for both live games and the best sports movies, you have come to the right place because we’re about to break down all the great options you have to choose from and what you can expect to watch on each platform. There’s a little something for everyone, even those who want to check out the world of professional darts, because yes, that’s a thing.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+)

In terms of bang for your buck, few streaming services offer more than the expansive Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, with countless hours of great sports content split up between the three platforms. This all-in-one package, which costs $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 per month (ad-free), boasts all the major American sports and top-tier international leagues with daily games from the worlds of MLB, NHL, various soccer leagues, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

One of the major draws for the Disney Bundle, specifically ESPN+, is the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning feed, which sees the two Super Bowl Champions provide unique insight into the weekly action. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg as the Disney bundle also gives you access to the entire 30 for 30 collection.

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

Peacock

Sure, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to every episode of The Office (not to mention those Superfan episodes), but there’s so much else included. One of the best aspects of the streamer? Oh, a ridiculous amount of live sports. I mean, in February 2022, I was able to stream every single Winter Olympic event, watch Super Bowl LVI, and WWE Elimination Chamber one service and without having to pay for cable or dealing with an external antenna.

But Peacock also offers so much more than that on a weekly and daily basis. Sunday Night Football is there, the Premier League is there, random motocross events are there, and dozens of other live sporting events. And then you can watch The Dan Patrick Show, aka one of the best morning sports talk shows around, and other NBC Sports programs.

(Image credit: paramount)

Paramount+

One of the best aspects of a Paramount+ subscription, and one of my the main reasons I subscribe to the service, is the live CBS feed that comes with the streamer. This has allowed me to save a ton of cash each month as I typically watch CBS for my local and national news, and shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS Sunday Morning are two of my favorites. But this also means I get to watch a ton of live sports, especially during football season, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, or the Masters Tournament (the final two rounds air live on CBS).

Also included with Paramount+ is access to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, plus a ton of other soccer federations. This is great for people who already love soccer as well as those who want to experience the global sport for the first time. Add in great live sports news coverage from CBS Sports and great shows like Inside the NFL and you’ll be watching all the action in no time.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video probably isn’t the first streaming service that comes to mind when it comes to sports content, but as typically is the case with the online retailer and streaming platform, there’s so much there.

First, you have the Thursday Night Football games that are carried by Prime Video each week during the regular NFL season, which has been huge since the program launched a few years ago. You can also purchase MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, and other premium packages with your Amazon Prime subscription, which gives you access to games every day of the week (though there are local blackouts). Each of these services come with a seven-day free trial if you want to try them out before making a monthly or annual commitment.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is another streaming service that has recently gotten in the live sports game with the introduction of Friday Night Baseball. Starting April 2022, the popular streaming service that is home to award-winning series like Ted Lasso will broadcast a weekly double-header featuring some of MLB’s best teams and brightest stars. But that’s not all, as each game will feature pre and post-game coverage. Oh, and these games will not be subject to local blackouts, meaning you should be able to watch your hometown team in action with no issues.

On top of the weekly games, Apple and MLB have also announced MLB Big Inning, a baseball-centric news and talk show with highlights and analysis that will air every weeknight throughout the regular season. This is a huge win for anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription.

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN

If you are a big fan of boxing and mixed martial arts, then the streaming service DAZN is probably going to be your best bet. This over-the-top service offers live events throughout the week as well as a deep archive of fights from over the years like Oscar De La Hoya’s 2008 iconic fight against Manny Pacquiao as well as boxing documentaries and weekly shows.

DAZN also offers a great deal of soccer content to subscribers, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, with matches being streamed throughout the season. The sports streaming service is also home to professional darts competitions, which is truly one of the wildest experiences on the app.

Multiple other streaming services feature sports content, with HBO Max being at the top of that list. The popular platform is home to shows like the long-running HBO Real Sports or newcomer Game Theory with Bomani Jones. If you want to see when and where you can watch more sports options, check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule for all the latest.