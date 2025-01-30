Yes, The Bad Guys In 1923 Are Unsettling, But There's One Element Of Season 2 That Scares Me Way More

Winter is coming, literally, in 1923 and we need to be very worried about it. I’m dead serious. Yes, deadly people are trying to kill the Duttons in the season that’s about to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , and that will continue (and likely get more violent) too. However, I think we need to consider the deadly elements the family is facing too, because, quite frankly, winter can be a lot scarier than almost any adversary they might face.

Yes, Season 2 will feature both the power and land-hungry tycoon Donald Whitfield as well as the evil Father Renaud and the other abusive priests. Those are big problems. However, winter is at least an equal villain in this show, if not even worse. The cast made that clear too in a 1923 BTS video, as Helen Mirren explained:

It’s a particularly awful winter that they’re going through.

That comment came after Harrison Ford noted the “tremendous threat” their home is under. They’ve both spoken about filming 1923 in the cold , and it is seriously challenging. That’s in the modern day too. So, think about how awful winter would be in the 1920s.

To make this point even clearer that winter will be a major problem this season, here’s what the rest of the 1923 cast had to say about the challenges the elements present:

“Just the elements, being able to keep up and feed themselves, and keep everything moving.” -Brandon Sklenar

“It’s just the reality of this world and trying to survive.” -Darren Mann

“Living in Montana in 1923, they are living on the physical edge, constantly.” -Helen Mirren

“There’s a storm a coming and we know it. There’s nature and mankind, and if nature won’t get you, mankind will.” - Harridon Ford

1923 Season 2: A Closer Look | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve watched 1883, you know it hits harder than Yellowstone, because of the challenges nature creates. Simply crossing a river or getting stuck in extreme heat are very survivable today. However, they almost could have killed them back then (and did in some cases).

Read More About 1923: (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+) I Finally Watched 1923, And Realized I Love It So Much Because It Fixes One Of My Major Issues With Yellowstone

Also, speaking of 1883, let’s not forget what killed Margaret Dutton. She survived the entire wagon journey to Montana, but she ultimately froze to death, leaving her sons, Spencer and John behind.

While the human threats are scary, yes, ultimately, I find the elements and their unpredictability scarier. These characters can't manipulate the weather and they don’t have the technology needed to effectively survive winter without worry. Their animals could freeze to death and so could they. Also, having to worry about the weather and simply surviving makes it so they can’t put all their energy into fighting their adversaries.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not to mention even in reality and the modern-day Montana winters are no joke. They filmed the final episodes of Yellowstone in the spring, because of how hard the weather can be during colder months. So, the fact that 1923 takes place during this freezing season tells me that the Duttons are in for a cold and dangerous ride, and that’s without even considering the other threats they’re facing.