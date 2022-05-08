You: 10 Moments From The Series (So Far) That I Did Not See Coming At All

Hello, you.

At least, that’s what Joe always says in You on Netflix. While You started off as a Lifetime series, Netflix ended up buying the rights to the now-famous drama starring Penn Badgley, and, his "serial monogamous" ways truly could capture your heart... Don’t lie, they could and you know it .

But, with You Season 4 already on the way, I thought it would be fun to go over some of the biggest moments from the Netflix series that I truly did not see coming, starting with major surprises from Season 1, and going through Season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Joe Struck Peach - But She Survived (Season 1, “Living With The Enemy”)

Look, I knew Peach (Shay Mitchell) was a goner, I’m not an idiot, but I did not expect her to live for as long as she did in the series. In You Season 1, during the episode “Living with the Enemy,” Joe discreetly follows Peach out on her morning run and strikes her down, and while at first it seemed that she’s dead, it’s later revealed that she is very much alive.

And she knows that Joe has something to do with it.

While it’s not that long after that that Peach is inevitably killed by Joe, it’s still a stunner to see her survive such a drastic hit to the head - she needed to get in that last fight against Joe.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Beck’s Death (Season 1, “Bluebeard’s Castle”)

I have to be honest, I was not expecting Beck (Elizabeth Lail) to die so soon in You. While I had a feeling that Beck wasn’t going to have a super happy ending when she found Joe’s little box of trinkets of hers in his bathroom, I didn’t think her life would get cut so short.

In the Season 1 finale of You, “Bluebeards Castle,” Beck has escaped from Joe’s glass prison and tries totally free herself, but the door is locked. As she is trying to get out and banging for help, Joe comes up from behind and takes her out of the shot, presumably killing her, and we found out later on that she was, indeed, killed. While I wasn’t the biggest fan of Beck, I didn’t think she’d die so quickly.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Candace’s Actual Return (Season 2, “The Good, The Bad, And The Hendy”)

It was teased for some time that Candace (Ambyr Childers), Joe’s ex that he supposedly killed, would return in Season 2, and boy did she make a comeback. In You Season 2, and the very end of “The Good, The Bad and the Hendy,” it's revealed that Forty (James Scully), Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) twin brother, has found someone, and that someone happens to be Candace.

It’s revealed later on that Candace specifically planned all of this so she could get close to Joe and find a way to take him out, but her popping up as Forty’s love interest, of all things, was something I was not expecting.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Delilah’s Death (Season 2, “Fear And Loathing In Beverly Hills”)

A big reason why I was so pumped for Season 2 of You was its new location and new characters, and one of my favorite new characters was Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), the wise-cracking landlady of Joe’s (now known as Will) apartment in Los Angeles. Soon, Delilah finds out about Joe’s cage and is put inside of it.

But, Joe is determined to let her go, so he's shocked when he shows up at his cage only to find her dead, with all of her blood on the floor, in the Season 2 episode, “Fear and Loathing in Beverly Hills.” I was stunned to say the least.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Candace’s Death (Season 2, “P.I. Joe”)

Yeah, this is when I knew we were going to be in for a long ride. In the penultimate episode of Season 2 of You, when Candace is revealing Joe’s dark past to Love, we are all expecting Love to be freaking out, and at first, it seems like she is. But then, she turns around with a knife and slits Candace’s throat in Joe’s storage unit, ending her story instantly.

I mean, oh my God, right? Did anyone expect that? But, what came after was even crazier.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When It’s Revealed That Love Has Her Own Dark Past (Season 2, “Love, Actually”)

Ooh boy, that You Season 2 ending , am I right?

It’s revealed in “Love, Actually” that Love has her own dark secrets - including her affinity for killing for Joe, as well as her using a P.I. to tail him, and everything else she meticulously planned by studying his past. Love is just as much of a "serial monogamist" as Joe is, and she’s willing to kill just as much as he is - which Joe does not end up liking. And, that creates an even crazier dynamic down the line.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Love Slept With Theo (Season 3, “Into The Woods”)

Remember how I said Love was a "serial monogamist"? That is certainly not the case in Season 3 of You.

In the Season 3 episode, “Into the Woods,” Love and Theo (Dylan Arnold) had this sort of weird thing going on where Theo was into Love, but she said no because A) he’s a college kid and B) she’s married, but after she gets him out of a police station and they ride away on his little electric scooter and fall off together, they end up sleeping together right there in the forest.

I mean, what? Talk about a shocking moment I’m still not over. Out of everyone I could imagine doing that, it was most certainly not Love Quinn. But, damn, here we are.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That Whole Swinging Episode (Season 3, “Swing And A Miss”)

I still can’t get over this swinging episode, “Swing and a Miss” in Season 3 of You. In order to aid their “marital troubles,” Joe decides to go along with Love’s interest in swinging, which means switching romantic partners, which, again, is something Joe would never do because he loves having that one relationship (as hypocritical as that sounds, considering he was in love with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) for half this season).

But, even so, the night ends in disaster when Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary (Travis Van Winkle) overhear a fight between the two that causes them to panic. The You Season 3 cast really brought it for this season, and this episode had great acting everywhere.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Love Struck Theo (Season 3, “Red Flag”)

I never actually expected Love to hit Theo in “Red Flag,” the penultimate episode of Season 3 of You, but when it happened, I gasped. I had a feeling something bad might happen to him, but seeing him get knocked out by Love because she was terrified he would say something about Joe was legit shocking.

It’s nice to know that he does live afterwards, but in the moment, I was screaming.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That Whole Season 3 Finale (Season 3, “What Is Love?”)

You Season 3’s ending was spectacular and the best finale so far, and no, you cannot change my mind.

I mean, the twists and turns that were exposed, from Love planning on killing Joe to the reveal of her killing her former husband by accident, to Joe finding the anti-venom for her plan and turning on her to...everything. It was like the perfect finale for this ridiculous couple, all up until Joe burned that damn house down. What a way to end a season - and possibly a character.

But, is that really the end of Love? Are we possibly going to see her again? I still have so many questions for You Season 4 , and I truly hope they answer them.

How do you think they’re going to up the ante in You Season 4 with Joe’s new alias, Nick? Is he going to create more drama for Marienne? Are we going to watch Joe munch on croissants and run into Emily from Emily in Paris? Jokes aside, I can’t wait to see where they go next with these crazy characters.