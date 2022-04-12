You Season 4: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix TV Show

You Season 3 gave fans of the Netflix series plenty of shocking moments , tragic ends, and really funny commentary on modern society. It also gave us a ton of unanswered questions . So, you can imagine our excitement when You was renewed for Season 4 not too long after Season 3 became available on Netflix. Now, we just have to hold our breath until we hear Joe (Penn Badgley) say “Hello, you” on You Season 4.

The new episodes could be anywhere from several months to a year away, but we know a few details about the upcoming season, including the new cast. Let’s dive into some of the quick things we know about You Season 4.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You Season 4 Began Filming In March 2022

The You production team took to social media to announce that You had begun filming. On the You Twitter page, a picture of a slate was shown with fake blood and You 4 written on it. It also revealed that John Scott was directing this episode. This picture was posted on March 22, and we aren’t sure if this was the first day of production, but it’s likely around the time filming officially began on You Season 4.

On the same You Instagram page, a picture of star Penn Badgley was posted in November 2020 to show that filming had started for Season 3. In April 2021, the same Instagram page marked the end of filming for Season 3. This meant it took roughly five months to film You Season 3. If this pattern continues, You Season 4 should finish filming in August. However, You Season 3 filmed during a critical time of the COVID pandemic, so it may have experienced some production delays.

Additionally, the team could have also had various breaks for holidays. Therefore, it may not take as long for filming on You Season 4, but if it does, the series may also have a similar release schedule. Netflix released You Season 3 in October, with a You Season 3 release date announcement happening in August 2021. This was about six months after filming ended, which means we may not see You Season 4 until early 2023 or in the latter half of 2022--likely November or December.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You Season 4 Takes Place In Europe

The You Season 3 ending showed Joe in Paris, seemingly on a quest to find Marienne (new cast addition Tati Gabrielle) . However, Paris was likely only the first stop on Joe’s European trip. The You Twitter feed posted a photo confirming that filming would take place in London. In October 2021, You showrunner Sera Gamble teased to Vulture some of the things that fans could expect to see in You Season 4, including why the writers wanted it to take place in Europe:

Here’s the thing: Everyone was really excited to leave Joe smack-dab in the middle of Europe, right? He was chasing somebody who had disappeared into thin air, whom we have no reason to believe will be happy to see him again. That’s a really good place to start. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, and the rules of where you can go and how to get there change every day. So I’m being cagier than usual about promising what the direction will be, but I will say that we’re really excited about the idea of putting him in an environment that is different than everywhere he’s been, and definitely different from Madre Linda.

She went on to explain why somewhere like Europe may appeal to Joe, but may not necessarily be an easy place for him to thrive.

And it’s going to be somewhere that connects to everything that is snobbiest inside of him, and he would believe that this is a good place for him to be, but he also is stepping into the old world where there’s a different class system and sense of who has privilege and why. We’re very attracted to dropping our little fish into those waters.

(Image credit: HBO)

You Season 4's Cast Includes Lukas Gage And Charlotte Ritchie

Like the You Season 3 cast , the new season has a lot of new characters. Charlotte Ritchie, who starred in the original Ghosts series and Fresh Meat, plays a critical role in You’s new season. According to Deadline , she plays a character called Kate, an art director who's described as “icy” and immediately doesn’t trust Joe.

Lukas Gage also has a series regular role as Adam. Deadline describes the character as someone who doesn’t quite live up to his wealthy family’s standards. He’s also a fan of gambling, drugs, and partying. He’s an entrepreneur who takes big risks that might not lead to big rewards. Lukas Gage recently appeared on Euphoria and The White Lotus.

According to Deadline , You has 11 actors in recurring roles, and there will be at least six series regulars. In addition to Gage and Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers are some of the other series regulars.

The eleven recurring actors are Brad Alexander, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Alison Pargeter, and Adam James.

Deadline also reveals a little about each character. Keeper plays Lady Phoebe, the girlfriend of Adam and Kate’s best friend.

Just Jared captured some scenes of You Season 4 filming, and these photos show that Adam and Lady Phoebe are a couple who are a bit glamorous.

(Image credit: Netfliix)

The You Writers’ Room Started In November 2021

In November 2021, the You writer's Twitter page posted a photo to announce them starting to write You Season 4. Later, a photo of a group of about 14 writers were shown eating together. Then in February, a photo of the first script from You Season 4 was posted to their Instagram. It revealed that Sera Gamble wrote the script with Leo Richardson.

Richardson seems to be a new writer on You because IMDB doesn’t list him as writing any other You episodes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You Season 4 Explores More Of Joe’s Emotional Baggage

You Season 3 revealed a lot more about Joe’s mother issues. While Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) were going through couple’s therapy, it seemed like Joe was finally starting to understand some of his issues. Joe has lost a lot in his life, including his son, so that’s an area that Gamble wants to further explore in You Season 4.

She told E! Online that the loss of his son will be an "ongoing conversation.” She also shared that she thinks the loss of Henry will factor into who Joe becomes in future episodes. Gamble also explained to Collider that the tragedies of Season 3 may have a big impact on his state of mind in Season 4:

I feel like Season 3 is a season of a huge amount of just loss and tragedy for him. We leave him having lost or felt like he had to let go of everything he cared about really. So the story from here, is about how he gets any of that back or how he finds something else.

(Image credit: Netfix)

Will Season 4 Focus On Joe’s Search For Marienne?

Joe certainly ended Season 3 on a mission to find Marienne. The Deadline article that revealed the names of all the You Season 4 recurring characters also mentioned that Tati Gabrielle will now be a series regular.

Some Daily Mail photos also show some images of Marienne running--likely away from Joe. There is also an image of Gabrielle and Badgley on the same street but not interacting. It appears that at least part of the new season of You involves Joe’s hunt for Marienne. However, it doesn’t mean that that will be Joe’s whole purpose in Season 4.

She may escape him or he may find a new obsession. There are an abundance of directions that You could head in Season 4.