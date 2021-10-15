You Season 3 Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

You fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), especially after the You Season 2 dramatic ending . The Netflix hit series takes Love and Joe in even darker, and sometimes very comedic, directions in You Season 3. Joe and Love have an entirely new life in the suburbs, which means a new You Season 3 cast.

Whether you’ve already binge watched the entirety of You Season 3 , or are just starting it, you may be curious about some of the new, and even some of the familiar, faces you've seen. Let’s take a look at some of the past TV and film projects of the major players in the You Season 3 cast.

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg)

You’s main protagonist/antagonist, Joe, once again is trying to be a better man. However, this isn’t easy when he’s with someone just as psychopathic as him. It is hard to imagine two toxic serial killers having a healthy relationship and being good parents, but hey, stranger things have happened. Prior to You, Penn Badgley was best known for his role as Dan Humphrey in the Gossip Girl cast .

Bagley has also appeared in the films John Tucker Must Die, The Stepfather, and Easy A. He’s also appeared in episodes of the TV shows The Slap, The Bedford Diaries, What I Like About You, and The Twilight Zone.

Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn)

Joe met his true soulmate when he met Love Quinn. Unluckily for him, she’s just as crazy about love as he is, and willing to do whatever it takes to make their relationship last. Pedretti is best known for being part of the Mike Flanagan cinema-verse . She has had main roles in Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Pedretti has also appeared in the films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Shirley, Star-Crossed: The Film, and will be in the upcoming Alice Sebold biopic Lucky.

Saffron Burrows (Dotti Quinn)

You Season 2 introduced the show’s fans to the Quinn family, which included Love and Forty (James Scully). It also included their parents, who had a smaller role in season 2, but Dottie, played by Saffron Burrows, has a much bigger role in You Season 3. She will be giving her daughter and grandchild a lot more attention this season.

Burrows has a long history in the film and TV world. She’s appeared in the TV shows Boston Legal, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Elementary, and Mozart in the Jungle. She has also appeared in the movies The Bank Job, Reign Over Me, Frida, Knife Fight, and Troy.

Scott Speedman (Matthew)

Scott Speedman was announced as one of the new You Season 3 cast members soon after production resumed on the series. This likely meant that he would have a major role in the new season of You. Speedman plays Matthew. He’s a wealthy businessman who is a husband and father. Mathew is a mysterious figure in this season.

Speedman returned to Grey’s Anatomy in 2021, reprising his role as Dr. Nick Marsh and becoming part of the main cast. Speeman may best be known for his roles in Felicity, Animal Kingdom, and the Underworld franchise. Speedman has also had roles in the films Dark Blue, XXX: State of the Union, The Strangers, Run This Town, and The Vow . He has also appeared in the TV shows Last Resort, the '90s Nancy Drew, and Goosebumps.

Dylan Arnold (Theo)

Theo (Dylan Arnold) is a college student who buries his own problems but gets too involved in the problems of his friends and family. He has a complicated relationship with his step-father. Dylan Arnold has appeared in the TV shows When We Rise, Nashville, S.W.A.T, The Purge, and Into the Dark.

Many may recognize Arnold for playing Cameron Elam in Halloween and Halloween Kills. He also plays Noah in After and its sequel, After We Collided. He also had a role in the Netflix movie Mudbound.

Tati Gabrielle (Marienne)

Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) is the local librarian. As a librarian, she’s very observant, savvy, and keen on everything going on around her neighborhood. Of course, she’s hiding her own personal struggles while trying to be a good mom. Marienne may take some characterization from one of the You book characters.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans may recognize Gabrielle from her role as Prudence Blackwood. Gabrielle has also appeared in the TV shows The 100, K.C Undercover, The Thundermans, Freakish, as the voice of Willow Park in The Owl House, and as Addie in The Emoji Movie. She will also appear in the upcoming movie Uncharted, and the Netflix heist TV show Jigsaw.

Travis Van Winkle (Cary)

Cary (Travis Van Winkle) owns a supplement company and has a bit of a guru quality to him. He’s the one who first invites Joe into his inner circle. Van Winkle is best known for playing Trent Sutton DeMarco in Friday the 13th, and for his role in Transformers. He has also appeared in the films Accepted, Meet the Spartans, and Rites of Passage.

Travis Van Winkle also has a pretty active TV career. He’s appeared in episodes of That’s So Raven, Malcolm in the Middle, The O.C, 7th Heaven, and Veronica Mars. He also had a main role as Danny Green in The Last Ship. Van Winkle had recurring roles in 90210, Happy Endings, Squad 85, and Hart of Dixie.

Shalita Grant (Sherry)

Sherry (Shalita Grant) is a mom influencer who makes sure her followers see her as this kind, warm mother, but she gives total mean girl energy to everyone else. She sees Love as a threat, so things may get intense between the women, at least at first. Many may recognize Grant as Aurelia on Mercy Street and Sonja on NCIS: New Orleans. She has also had recurring roles on Santa Clarita Diet and Search Party.

Shalita Grant has also appeared on episodes of NCIS, Battle Creek, Melissa & Joey, Bones, and The Good Wife.

Michaela McManus (Natalie)

Unfortunately, Natalie (Michaela McManus) finds herself as the newest object of Joe’s obsessions. This is especially not good because she has a husband, and the fact that most of the women that Joe becomes obsessed with don’t live very long. Michaela McManus gained many fans in her role as Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill. She also played A.D.A. Kim Greylek in Law & Order Special Victims Unit from 2008 to 2009.

McManus has also appeared on the TV shows CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, Hawaii Five-O, and The Magicians. She has also had main and recurring roles on The Village, SEAL Team, Aquarius, Necessary Roughness, Awake, and The Vampire Diaries. McManus also had roles in the movies Funeral Kings, Love Finds You in Valentine, and The Block Island Sound.

Scott Michael Foster (Ryan)

Ryan (Scott Michael Foster) is a local television reporter. On the surface, Ryan seems like a charming single father who overcame addictions. However, like most characters in You Season 3, he has a lot more to his story and personality. Scott Michael Foster’s most well-known roles are as Cappie on Greek , and Nathaniel on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Foster has also had recurring roles on Quarterlife, Parenthood, Melissa & Joey, Californication, The River, Halt and Catch Fire, Chasing Life, and Once Upon a Time. He was also Wick on Blood & Oil and Arron on Zero Hour. Scott Michael Foster has also appeared in the films My Dead Boyfriend, In the Key of Love, 5 Years Apart, and The Boy Behind the Door.

Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki)

Kiki (Shannon Chan-Kent) is one of the prominent members of Sherry’s friend group. She’s a wife, mother, and life-coach. As expected, she’s into fitness and gossip. Shannon Chan-Kent has done a lot of voice-over work, including various My Little Pony and Littlest Pet Shop shows, The Powerpuff Girls, Sabina’s Secret Life, and several Barbie movies.

Kent has also appeared in episodes of Life Unexpected, Bates Motel, Lucifer, Supergirl, and The Arrangement. She had recurring roles on Life Sentence, Trial & Error, Get Shorty, Woke, and Good Trouble. Shannon Chan-Kent has also appeared on the TV movies Holiday Date, Sweet Mountain Christmas, In the Key of Love, A Feeling of Home, and Flip That Romance.

Ben Mehl (Dante)

Dante (Ben Mehl) is a librarian who is also a veteran. He has a husband and two stepchildren, but dreams of expanding his family to include more children. Mehl doesn’t have too many acting credits, so he seems fairly new to the world of screen acting. He does, however, have a past that involves teaching and a long history of stagework, including in the The Crucible, Troublemaker, Six Degrees of Separation, and Henry V.

Ben Mehl's screen work includes Viral Beauty, The Good Wife, and The Fly Room.

You Season 3 is bound to further prove why it’s one of the best shows on Netflix . It gives fans the Love and Joe that we’ve grown to love and a bunch of new characters to keep us intrigued and excited. It’s one of the Netflix TV shows that unites subscribers and makes us anxiously excited for the next season. We can’t wait to watch You Season 4, which is officially happening.