’I Love My Family’: Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage And Raegan Revord Share Inspiring Reactions To Big Bang Spinoff Ending With Season 7

After Young Sheldon was renewed for multiple seasons in 2021, rumors were swirling the Big Bang Theory prequel could be ending after Season 7. While nothing was confirmed, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the end Sheldon Cooper’s story pre-TBBT was near. Earlier this year, EP Steve Holland even said that they’d “certainly talked about [the end].” Now, CBS has officially confirmed that Young Sheldon will be ending after its upcoming season, and young stars Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord shared some heartfelt and inspiring reactions to the news.

Whether you are watching via CBS or a Paramount+ subscription, it's still emotional news, and that has held true for the cast as well. Iain Armitage, who plays the titular character, took to Instagram after news broke to share a sweet message about his family and the “200 more people” who make Young Sheldon happen. He also assured his followers that the seventh and final season will be the best season they “can possibly make,” with plenty of laughter and tears behind the scenes because he loves “all of these people so much.”

Alongside the message was a picture of him and on-screen siblings Revord and Montana Jordan during what seems to be the first season, taken on the set of The Big Bang Theory (you can see the famous couch).

It’s so crazy to see how young the three of them look in the photo, knowing how far they and the CBS sitcom has come. Even though they play a family on-screen, it sounds like the Coopers are also a family off-screen, which adds a bittersweet note to the cancellation news. Young Sheldon crossed 100 episodes in 2022, but Armitage was not even 10 yet when Young Sheldon premiered, and now he is 15. He literally grew up on the series, and the Coopers are definitely like his second family.

The actor isn’t the only Cooper sharing his or her thoughts on the end and how much their CBS 'family' means to them. His on-screen twin sister Raegan Revord shared a lengthy Instagram post about playing Missy Cooper and how hard filming the final 14 episodes will be. She also quoted Winnie the Pooh, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” which is also what co-creator Steve Molaro told them when he shared the news about the show ending.

Revord noted it’s how she feels because of the family and people she’s met:

Just like her twin, Revord shared a photo from what looks to be the first season of Young Sheldon. It again shows just how far the cast have come since the series started. While there is no telling what the final season will consist of plot-wise, filming-wise, I think it's safe to say it’s going to be an emotional ride for the cast and crew.

Season 7 of Young Sheldon is set to premiere on Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule. The series finale will be an hour long and air on Thursday, May 16. There is still a lot to look forward to on Young Sheldon, especially following a disaster in the Season 6 finale, so be sure to tune in to see what happens.