How Young Sheldon's Latest Big Moments For Each Cooper Sibling Hint At Their Futures

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode "A Roulette Wheel And A Piano Playing Dog." Read at your own risk!

With Young Sheldon in its final season, the CBS spinoff needs to do all it can to put the characters on the path of where they are in The Big Bang Theory. It can't all be about setting up George Sr. dying. Thankfully, a few key moments from this latest episode put each child in the Cooper family a step closer to their adult selves.

This latest episode was so great that it makes me regret we're in the final season of Young Sheldon. Here's what we saw from Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie and how it moved them closer to the people they are when introduced and/or described on The Big Bang Theory.

Georgie Expressed Discomfort With Meemaw's Gambling Operation

Connie is trying to make more money after losing her house in the Season 6 finale, which led to taking more risks with the underground gambling operation. She put in a roulette wheel she said would boost daily profits immensely, but Georgie had his doubts about the risk vs. reward. He felt that this put too big of a target on their back, and if the gambling operation is uncovered, he could face some serious jail time.

It seemed like the beginning of Georgie looking for a new career path, which could ultimately lead to his future as the founder of the most successful tire shop in Texas, Dr. Tire. Did anyone else catch that Mandy's father, Jim, ran an auto body shop when giving Georgie business advice? I sure did! It seems like he might be more useful to the eldest Cooper child's future than even he knows.

Missy Realized She Doesn't Have To Do Everything

While Mary is in Germany with Sheldon, Missy took it upon herself to take on the role of house matriarch, doing all the cooking, cleaning, and chores. As expected, it didn't take long for the 13-year-old to get overwhelmed and resent the family for not appreciating her efforts. After a pep talk with Georgie, Missy realized it shouldn't be all on her to hold the house up while her mother is away, and she created a chore chart for everyone currently living in the Cooper household to contribute to.

Missy Cooper ultimately grows up to be the polar opposite of Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. What's funny is that while she thought she was doing the mature thing initially, she did something more mature in acknowledging she was in over her head and delegated to others. Let's be honest: Sheldon would never easily admit he's in over his head and certainly wouldn't rely on the help of others. Those who don't believe me can use that Max subscription to watch past seasons of Young Sheldon or just reference this latest episode.

Sheldon Acknowledged He's Not The Smartest Person In The World

The money others spent on Sheldon's graduate studies trip is worth every penny, thanks to the big life lessons he's learning along the way. After an embarrassing error in his class, Sheldon is assigned a tutor and is shocked that his tutor is even younger than him. Sheldon blamed others for not knowing the knowledge in his classes, called the curriculum stupid, and even tried to move back home and quit.

Eventually, however, Sheldon took a step forward thanks to some late-night advice in a phone call to Dr. Linkletter. To fully grow and learn more, Sheldon had to learn to shut up and listen. It took great effort, but Sheldon could refrain from speaking in class and began to absorb new knowledge as a result. Could he have won the Nobel Prize in The Big Bang Theory and given that sweet speech in the finale had he not learned this? I doubt it. If these little moments are why Steve Holland said fans should be excited for the final season, I'm sold.

Young Sheldon airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see more mature moments from the Cooper children, though I wonder when the growing up happens less out of choosing and more out of necessity following George Sr.'s death.