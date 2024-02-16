Young Sheldon Final Season Premiere: 3 Changes That I Think Set Up George's Death

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon Season 7 episode "A Weiner Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree." Read at your own risk!

Young Sheldon's final season is underway, and as grim as it may be to think about, George Sr.'s death is imminent as well. It's one of the reasons the series is signing off at seven seasons and a tragic memory from Sheldon Cooper's life in The Big Bang Theory vital to the character's development. We still don't know how it will happen, but some big changes in the Season 7 premiere have me thinking about factors that may set up the big moment.

As if the tornado at the end of Season 6 wasn't enough, there's even more happening in the Cooper household at the end of the Season 7 premiere. Readers can see for themselves by checking the episode on streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. For now, let's just dive down below and talk about the stressors that may help send George Sr. to an early grave.

Connie Moving In With The Coopers

Connie and George Sr. have never really gotten along throughout Young Sheldon. In the past, when they upset each other, they could just go back to their respective homes and get a break, but now, with her home destroyed, she's staying with the Coopers for the time being. Assuming she doesn't move back in with Dale, the arguments George and Connie have daily could weigh on his heart issues the show first touched on back at the end of Season 4.

Georgie And Mandy Are Raising Their Baby In The House

Georgie and Mandy welcomed baby Constance last season in Young Sheldon, and are now raising her in the Cooper house. While Mandy could've eventually moved back in with Connie, the tornado destroying her house meant that they too are now hanging around the house. Babies are noisy, and when they're young, they can prevent people from getting a decent night's sleep. Lack of sleep, of course, can worsen heart problems so that's more bad news for George Sr.

Mary Is Still In Germany With Sheldon

When Mary Cooper first heard about the tornado back in Medford, she wanted to pack up Sheldon and leave his dream of graduate studies funded by people needing a break from him back in Germany. Unfortunately, Sheldon outright refused to leave the country, and everyone back home said she was okay to stay with him. The whole ordeal led to Mary getting drunk in a bar, likely because she felt helpless in the situation.

The reality is that Mary might be needed back in Medford more than anyone will admit. She's often the fixer for situations, and with her gone, the burden of keeping the house in order has fallen on young Missy. George isn't used to handling problems around the house, but eventually, he may feel compelled to step up and try and give his daughter a hand. Could the stress of playing a bigger part in the family be too much on his fragile heart?

Until I know the answer, I fear I may be as obsessed with Young Sheldon's big death the same way I needed to know how Jack died on This Is Us. My one hope is that the series doesn't save the death for the series finale, as that would be a downer ending to a series that has delivered a lot of laughs over the years. Then again, there's not going to be an easy way to make this loss sting any less while still remaining faithful to the source material, so I'll just hope the writers knew what they were doing when they scripted it.

Young Sheldon airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the final season there, or stream it on Paramount+, and be sure to keep an eye on CinemaBlend for more about this season as it plays out.