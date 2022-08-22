Your Name: What To Know About The Anime Before You Watch

I feel like when it comes to anime, many people always instantly think of the shows that are associated with it. And, that’s totally fine. There are some amazing anime shows out there, such as the cute family comedy, Spy x Family, or maybe even some of the latest and greatest ones, such as Attack on Titan , but something I also always think of when it comes to anime are movies.

There are so many fantastic anime movies out there, from Studio Ghibli films to prequel movies for TV shows that we all love, such as Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but there’s one that I have to talk about for those who might just be getting into anime - and that’s Your Name (usually stylized as your name.), an anime film that is launching on Crunchyroll on Aug. 18, 2022.

For those who haven’t seen this amazing film, I’m going to give you a quick rundown for things you should know before checking it out - and why it’s a must-watch if you’re looking for a good movie.

Your Name Is A Love Story That Crosses Over Into Fantasy

If you’re looking for something that crosses the boundaries between romance and fantasy, Your Name is certainly one of those films.

Taking place in urban Tokyo and a rural Japanese town, a boy and a girl strangely find themselves body swapping out of nowhere, only able to communicate with the other through messages on their phones, paper, or their own bodies.

But, as their relationship starts to progress, they find out that what they’re going through might be able to not only change their lives, but the future of others as well, when they discover that their connection goes beyond just body swapping.

The Movie Can Be Hilarious One Moment And Serious The Next

When I say that Your Name is so much fun one moment and then so serious the next, I mean it. I love watching romantic comedies or some of the best fantasy movies , but this film blends these two genres so well and also provides some serious moments that will make you stare at the TV in shock. The tone of this film switches quite quickly and I can assure you that at some point, you will cry - in a good way.

It Originally Came Out In 2016

If you’re thinking that you might have heard about Your Name before, you’re right, because it originally released back in 2016 - which, at the time of writing this, is six years ago. Wow, time flies.

Your Name Is Rated PG

Don’t worry about the movie being too gory or having any ultra-mature content, Your Name is rated PG, so anyone can watch it and enjoy its fantastic story, from younger kids to older adults.

The Film Was Directed By Makoto Shinkai

Your Name is actually directed by Makoto Shinkai, who has done several other critically acclaimed anime films, including 5 Centimeters per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, and The Garden of Words, as well as Weathering with You.

Your Name Also Covers Societal Issues

While it’s not a big part of the film, as we’re mainly focused on the body-swapping and the romance aspects of the movie, Your Name actually does look a little bit into societal issues as well, including class divide, gender differences, and much more, so you’re really getting a well-rounded story.

It’s Become One Of The Highest-Grossing Anime Movies Of All Time

Your Name, according to Crunchyroll , has actually become one of the highest-grossing anime films in the world. It sits only behind the 2020 release, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and the Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli film, Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

That’s a huge feat for a film that surpasses the likes of even Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo and one of the biggest anime franchises of all time, Pokemon , and all its movies. Fun fact - another Makoto Shinkai film is also in the Top 10: Weathering with You.

If you’re only just starting to watch anime or have been doing so for years, I can’t implore you enough to check out this film. It’s one of those movies that you never quite forget, and will recommend that everyone else watch once you’ve seen it yourself.

Stream Your Name on Crunchyroll.