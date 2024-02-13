Critics Have Seen Madame Web, And They’re Brutal On Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney’s New Movie
Critics are not being kind to Dakota Johnson's Madame Web.
Cinematic Universes are the order of the day in the superhero movie world, but all of them seem to be having problems. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still trying to find itself post-Infinity War. The DCU is going in for the full reboot treatment, and Sony’s Spider-Manless live-action Spider-Verse, is still running in place. Madame Web the latest entry in the franchise is a movie nobody asked for, and even Sony doesn’t seem sure why it exists.
I was one critic who was…lucky(?) enough to see Madame Web to review, and I just found the movie a complete mess. Despite some potentially interesting characters, none of them are allowed to actually be interesting. Instead, they simply fill out their roles in a trope bingo card. As I said in the Madame Web CinemaBlend review…
And most critics seem to largely agree with my own sentiment. Germaine Lussier at i09 essentially accuses the movie of a bait and switch, a charge which is entirely merited, as much of what might make Madame Web look interesting isn’t really what the movie is about. He said…
Variety says that there are some bright spots in the Madame Web cast (including Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeny) and that there is some evidence that the film was trying to be more than it turned out to be. Unfortunately, it never pans out.
In looking at the different critical reactions I’m trying to find some positive responses, and the ones I’m finding, I’m reasonably certain are meant to be jokes or intentional trolling. There just doesn’t seem to be anybody who found much to like about Madame Web. Though Discussing Film does think the movie is such a mess that it can be fun...
In the end, there's clearly just not enough here. Several critics indicate the movie feels like a superhero film from decades ago, back when they were almost all bad. IndieWire wonders just who this movie is for...
This is certainly not an auspicious start to superhero movies on the 2024 movie schedule. With only one upcoming Marvel movie in the MCU this year and the new DCU still a year away from its official theatrical debut, it's going to be an unusual year for the genre. Hopefully, this isn't a hint at what's to come.
