‘I Had The Privilege Of Looking At Those.’ Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Abs In Kraven The Hunter Are Coming (And Ariana DeBose Has A Funny Take)

The comic book genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. That includes Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which is based around characters from the web slinger's comics, but doesn't actually include Tom Holland's Peter Parker. After Venom: The Last Dance, the next upcoming Spider-Man movie is Kraven The Hunter, focusing on the titular villain. The Kraven trailer teased that some serious abs are coming, and co-star Ariana DeBose has a funny take.

What we know about Kraven the Hunter is limited, but it's clear that Aaron Taylor-Johnson got extra ripped in order to play the titular role. The Kraven cast list includes familiar faces like Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose, and the latter was recently asked about the leading man's hulking physique. In a conversation with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress said:

Oh yeah, those are real. I had the privilege of looking at those. … I think he might’ve been hungry, but they’re beautiful. I appreciate the male form just like many, many humans on the planet, and he is a spectacular human, a beautiful human and so sweet. He’s much more than his abs, you know? And, quite frankly, he’s a very good actor. I was very, very proud to work with him.

There you have it. Even DeBose herself was impressed by the physical condition that Aaron Taylor-Johnson achieved when filming Kraven the Hunter. But more importantly, she also praised the Kick-Ass actor's character and talent as a performer.

Taylor-Johnson has always been jacked, going back to his Kick-Ass days. But he's at another level entirely for Kraven The Hunter, and I'm honestly scared for his enemies... especially since the movie will be rated R. The limited footage teased way more blood and brutality than most entries within the genre.

Kraven is one of the most iconic villains in Spider-Man history, and there are plenty of moviegoers who would love to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character face off against someone like Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Whether or not this crossover will ever happen remains unclear, but more characters from the lore are being brought into Kraven the Hunter. After all, the trailers revealed that Rhino will be one of the title character's targets.

If even Ariana DeBose was shocked by Taylor-Johnson's physique on set, one can only imagine how epic and ripped he's going to look when the movie arrives in theaters. It certainly looks action-packed, which stands in juxtaposition to the infamous Madame Web movie.

All will be revealed when Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on December 13th. While we wait, be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year.