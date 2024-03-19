Superhero Actors Normally Work Out A Lot, But Aaron Taylor-Johnson Just Made A Comment About Kraven The Hunter's Look That Shows How Hard The Training Was
Aaron Taylor-Johson got ripped to play Kraven the Hunter.
The superhero genre has been thriving for years now, resulting in various cinematic universes competing for box office supremacy. That includes Sony's Spider-Man Universe of Characters, which kickstarted with Venom, and has grown including upcoming Marvel movies like Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter. Superhero actors normally work out a lot, but Taylor-Johnson just made a comment about Kraven's look that showed how hard the training was.
What we know about Kraven the Hunter is limited, but fans are excited to see the beloved title character on the big screen, even if it'll seemingly be without Spider-Man. Fans have spent years watching actors like Brie Larson get ripped to play comic book characters, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was no exception. But as he explained to Numero, his fitness regimen was doubly intense because his body is going to be on full display in the movie. As he put it:
Some points were made. While lots of actors get jacked to play comic book roles, many of them get to ultimately hide behind super suits. Hell, Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 armor helped give him the look of being ripped.
It certainly sounds like Aaron Taylor-Johnson was fully committed to transforming his body to lead the cast of Kraven the Hunter. Of course, those of us who saw him grow up from the Kick-Ass days know he's always been in killer shape. Still, it should be fascinating to see how his work influences how Kraven appears to audiences on the big screen.
The trailer for Kraven the Hunter definitely teased how physically imposing Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be in the blockbuster. The movie's R-rating has seemingly helped it lean in on violence and gore, which should be a fun dynamic to see play out. But hopefully we'll actually get to see him face off against a Spider-Man sometime dwon the line.
The pressure is on for the Kraven movie to succeed, as Sony's universe hasn't been doing great. Morbius was a box office bomb... twice, and Madame Web also failed in theaters. If Taylor-Johnson's movie also struggles, I wonder how the studio moves on.
Kraven the Hunter will hit theaters on August 30th. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Megan Behnke
By Nick Venable