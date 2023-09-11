Some Fans Were Complaining About Aquaman 2 Not Really Getting Promoted, Then DC Dropped A Teaser Trailer Out Of Nowhere

Despite the fact that the DC film universe as we know it is coming to an end, 2023 was still a big year for DC movies with The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom all coming out this year. And considering one of those was the sequel to a billion-dollar blockbuster, it’s been more than a little strange that we’ve heard very little about the Aquaman sequel. But just as fans were wondering what was going on, they got an answer.

Overnight a 30-second teaser was released that gave us the best look yet at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and revealed that a full trailer will arrive in four days' time. The teaser answers a big question that fans had as many were wondering just where the trailer was for a movie that opens in barely more than three months.

The teaser spot dropped online overnight. And while it doesn’t exactly reveal a great deal about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, for the fans who have been waiting forever to see it, it will hopefully be enough. At the very least it should keep the fans excited for the next few days, as the main point of the teaser is to announce that a full trailer will be arriving in four days. That will almost certainly give people more to talk about, as it will likely give us a lot more actual information about the film itself.

What the trailer does do is show off more of the crazy underwater special effects that the first Aquaman wowed people with, like Jason Momoa riding a seahorse. Because of course we want to see that. It also confirms that Black Manta is on the attack, planning to destroy everything our hero cares about. We see what appears to be his father’s lighthouse on fire.

Fans Have Been Asking For The Aquaman 2 Trailer For Months

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom only three months away there are a lot of fans who have been calling for a trailer. Some wondered if the ongoing Hollywood strikes would delay Aquaman 2, as several major blockbusters have seen delays due to the strike. Since the first movie was so successful, some fans to expected a big marketing push. But many have suggested that since that’s not happening, there might be a reason, such as a lack of faith in the new film.

It could be that the studio just doesn’t think audiences will embrace the new movie the way they did the last one. The fact is that Aquaman came out a long time ago, at least by franchise movie standards, which could make the studio feel that audiences may have lost interest, so it doesn’t want to spend too much promoting the sequel.

Of course, there’s also the fact that we all know that the DCU under James Gunn is about to get underway, and that means that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is essentially the finale of the current universe. We don’t know where Aquaman will fit into this new franchise. Jason Momoa has teased some sort of future in James Gunn's DC universe, so maybe we'll see his Aquaman again, but maybe not.

Either way, it does look like the promotion of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally underway. This is surely a relief for fans, and possibly also for Aquaman director James Wan, who may have been waiting for this as much as anybody else.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters December 20th.