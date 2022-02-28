After Teasing Batman Role, Michael Keaton Is Now Hinting At More Time As Marvel’s Vulture

Michael Keaton's career is in the midst of a wonderful superhero renaissance. The actor earned great acclaim for his portrayal of the titular Caped Crusader in both Batman and Batman Returns back in the late 1980s/early 1990s, and now he is not only back wearing the cape and cowl, but also an active participant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before long we'll be seeing him back as Batman in both the upcoming Flash and Batgirl movies – but now the actor is teasing that he'll also soon be making a comeback as Adrian Toomes a.k.a. The Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Michael Keaton took to his Instagram account at the end of last week to share a shot of his shadow while wearing the Batsuit, and on Sunday he created another post that should make Marvel fans very happy. Along with a photo featuring a building outfitted with a red treble clef, the Oscar-nominated actor wrote the caption,

Little A Toomes work today

You can check out his post below:

A post shared by Michael Keaton (@michaelkeatondouglas) A photo posted by on

Of course, this isn't the first time that the actor has teased doing "more Vulture stuff."

Because Michael Keaton didn't have a role to play in either Spider-Man: Far From Home or Spider-Man: No Way Home, we haven't seen Adrian Toomes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming. In that scene, he is featured making the decision to protect Spider-Man's identity and not tell Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) that it's Peter Parker (Tom Holland) under the mask – though that's obviously not a secret he possesses anymore thanks to Doctor Strange's spellcasting at the end of No Way Home.

So what could Michael Keaton be doing as Adrian Toomes right now? Considering we know next to nothing about the next Spider-Man movie, it's doubtful that he is doing anything this week for that project – but, of course, that's not the only web-slinger related project currently in the works. For example, we know for a fact that he is in the upcoming Morbius movie, as he appeared in one of the film's trailers... though his character has not been identified. Is this a hint that Keaton is still playing Vulture in the upcoming movie, albeit one from a universe parallel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Another possibility is that Michael Keaton is not reprising his role as Adrian Toomes in a developing live-action movie, but instead is lending his voice to the character for the terrifically exciting Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One). This could suggest that the upcoming sequel will find a way to crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or at least a layer of the multiverse very similar to it – but that's purely speculation.

Regardless of where Michael Keaton shows up as Adrian Toomes next, fans will be excited, as his villainous turn in Spider-Man: Homecoming is a franchise highlight. You can learn about all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe features that are currently in the works from our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide, and also learn a bit about Michael Keaton's new DC Comics projects with our Upcoming DC Movies guide.