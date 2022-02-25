Michael Keaton Shares Fun Photo In Batman Costume, But Is It For Flash Or Batgirl?

Long before cinematic universes and shared storytelling , there were a handful of iconic superhero movies. Michael Keaton starred as the title character for both of Tim Burton’s Batman movies , which remain beloved to this day. He recently shared a fun photo back in the cape and cowl, but is it for The Flash or Batgirl?

After decades away from Bruce Wayne, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Batman in the DCEU, and appearing in a number of highly anticipated upcoming projects. First up a role in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, which will also feature Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader. After that he’ll play the hero again in Batgirl, and now he’s teasing one (or both) of these movies on social media. Check it out below,

I’d know that silhouette from a mile away. Michael Keaton is rocking his original Batman suit for his upcoming returns to the character, and that includes the iconic cowl and horns. The Oscar-nominated actor seems tickled to be returning to the role so many years later, and smart money says he’s going to keep teasing fans up until both Flash and Batgirl are released to the masses this year.

The above post comes to us from Michael Keaton’s personal Instagram account. This marks the first time he’s posted about becoming Batman again, likely thanks to the high security on DC movies. It’s unclear if the photo is from The Flash or Batgirl, although the latter movie is still in the midst of filming. Unfortunately Keaton didn’t treat us to a caption, although the image is striking enough to quickly go viral.

The Flash is seemingly bringing the multiverse to the DC Extended Universe, which is likely how Michael Keaton’s version of the Dark Knight ends up back on the big screen. It should be fascinating to see him interact with Ben Affleck’s hulking take on Bruce Wayne, and exactly if/how they pass the baton. Because rather than simply getting one more movie, Keaton is already filming yet another appearance as his signature superhero.

From what we can gather, the Batgirl movie is also going to be set within the main DCEU timeline. Justice League actor J.K. Simmons will be back as James Gordon, and will no doubt have a major presence throughout the streaming project. As for Michael Keaton, hopefully we’ll see him mentoring Leslie Grace’s title character , and working alongside the GCPD. The movie will mark the first time one of Batman’s proteges has been able to make it into the shared universe.