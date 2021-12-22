Michael Keaton's Batman Just Signed On For Another DC Movie

While there are countless comic book superheroes in the world, a few stand out as fan favorites. DC's Batman is definitely in that category, and he's been adapted for film a number of times as a result. After starring in both of Tim Burton's movies, Michael Keaton will return to the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Flash movie. Although it looks like Keaton just signed on for another DC flick.

Fans of Batman and Batman Returns were thrilled when Michael Keaton was confirmed to be appearing as the Caped Crusader in The Flash. And now he's got another gig lined up: the upcoming Batgirl movie on HBO Max. Buckle up, because it looks like DC may be leaning into the power of the multiverse.

This update comes to us from Warner Bros.' official press announcement for its 2022 season. At the very bottom is the upcoming Batgirl movie. And in addition to cast members like Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, and Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton's name is also listed. Mind blown.

Information about Batgirl is fairly limited, with this update not revealing a concrete release date for when the project will hit HBO Max. But the inclusion of Michael Keaton is sure to turn a few heads. It looks like his version of Batman is joining the DCEU for good after The Flash. Is anyone else's head spinning?

What is clear is that despite Batgirl not hitting theaters, Warner Bros. is seemingly putting out a ton of money to make the cast as strong as possible. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are clearly swinging big, and getting names like Michael Keaton and J.K. Simmons involved. Plus we're in the middle of the Brendan Fraser renaissance.

While the story of Batgirl is currently a mystery, it marks the first time a Batman protegee will be joining the DCEU. Batfleck might have had a dead Robin's suit in his Batman v Superman Batcave, but we never actually saw that character in any of Zack Snyder's movies. Although fans were definitely not expecting Michael Keaton to be the Bruce Wayne involved in upcoming the streaming movie.

This news is likely going to greatly increase anticipation for the Batgirl movie. While we wait for information regarding exactly how Michael Keaton will factor into the story, it's thrilling to learn that we might actually see Leslie Grace's title character being trained and mentored by the World's Greatest Detective.

It should be fascinating to see exactly what's happening with the overall DCEU when Batgirl is released, especially regarding the multiverse. The inclusion of J.K. Simmons' James Gordon would seemingly hint that the new movie is also set within that main timeline. But then we add Michael Keaton's Batman to the mix, and suddenly things get a bit confusing. Confusing... and vey exciting.

Batgirl is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.