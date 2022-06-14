Amber Heard’s Spokesperson Responds After Insider Claims She’s Been Cut From Aquaman 2 

Well that was quick! Earlier today, it was alleged that Amber Heard had been removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, something that has been pushed for over the last several years in a petition that was launched after Johnny Depp, Heard’s ex-husband, stepped away from the Fantastic Beasts film series. Now the actress’ spokesperson has responded to these claims about Heard no longer being involved in the upcoming DC movie.

While the original report claimed that Warner Bros. decided to bring in a new actress to take over as Mera during Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s reshoots, Heard’s spokesperson told TMZ that there’s no truth to this rumor whatsoever, and that her client will continue to play Mera in the DC Extended Universe. As this individual put it:

The rumor mill continues as it has from Day One -- inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.

So according to Amber Heard’s camp, nothing has changed with the actress’ involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. TMZ hadn’t heard back from Warner Bros. Pictures before publishing its article, so there’s no official statement from the studio to pass along on this matter. Still, considering that Aquaman 2 finished principal photography back in January, even if reshoots are scheduled, taking Heard out of the movie this late into the game would be a strange move.

More to come...