Ana De Armas Gets Asked If She Could Take Over As Wonder Woman After Patty Jenkins' Third Movie Was Scrapped

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios we have had as many questions as we have answers about what the future of DC heroes on the big screen will be. We know there will be more Superman and Batman movies, though with actors we have not seen before. The fate of Wonder Woman is still largely unknown, and some fans have apparently wondered if Ana de Armas could be the new Diana Prince.

It seems that some number of people have done Google searches asking the question whether or not Ana de Armas could be the next Wonder Woman, as it came up as a question in a Wired video where she and her Ghosted co-star Chris Evans answer questions based on what comes up on the search engine. For her part, de Armas thinks that the former, or possibly still current, Wonder Woman is doing a great job, so there’s no need to replace her. The actress said…

Well, I think that Gal Gadot is doing a great job. So you know, I think she should keep doing that.

Gal Gadot appeared as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, as well as a pair of stand-alone features. There had been plans for a third Wonder Woman movie, but it seems that the new heads of DC Studios and director Patty Jenkins could not come to an agreement, and the movie appears to be dead.

Gal Gadot did make a brief appearance as Wonder Woman in the recent Shazam!: Fury of the Gods film, but as things stand right now Shazam is in much the same boat as Wonder Woman, as we don’t really know what the plan for the future is, assuming there is one.

We know that Wonder Woman’s corner of the DCU will exist, as one project we’re getting in the first chapter of DCU stories includes an HBO Max series called Paradise Island, which will be set on Wonder Woman’s home, but prior to her existence. It certainly indicates that Wonder Woman will be appearing in the new DCU sooner rather than later, but exactly when, or who will play the role, is anybody’s guess.

And honestly, if we were going to recast Wonder Woman in the DCU, Ana de Armas would not be the worst choice in the world. She’s been on an absolute roll when it comes to action cinema, from No Time to Die to the new Apple TV+ movie Ghosted, to her upcoming John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina. It seems like only a matter of time before she gets cast in a big superhero movie, so the idea of her playing Wonder Woman is far from crazy.