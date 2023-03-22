Is Gal Gadot the DCU's Wonder Woman?

The future of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in the DCU is still a massive question mark, unlike the other actors who make up the core DC Comics trinity (RIP Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman). With a new appearance in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” which just hit theaters, there’s been a lot of speculation about what Gadot’s role could be in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe.

In this video, CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell and CinemaBlend Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, attempt to determine whether Gal Gadot is the DCU’s Wonder Woman. We go through what James Gunn and Gal Gadot have both said on the record about Wonder Woman’s future, analyze how Wonder Woman’s appearance in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” could impact her future role in the DCU and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

01:30 - The Facts

08:26 - ‘SHAZAM 2’ SPOILERS

12:05 - Concluding Thoughts/Arguing The Other Side

14:45 - Outtake