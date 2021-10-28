Aquaman 2's Amber Heard Rocks Mera's Signature Red Hair In New Photo

Warner Bros. has been producing a ton of superhero projects over the past few years, set both within and outside of the main DCEU timeline. One of the highly anticipated blockbusters coming down the line is James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will dive back into that underwater corner of the universe. And actress Amber Heard is rocking Mera’s signature red hair in a new photo.

Amber Heard made her DCEU debut as Mera in Justice League ( both cuts ), but the character was greatly expanded in James Wan’s original Aquaman movie. Heard is set to appear in the mysterious sequel The Lost Kingdom, with a glimpse of her character briefly shown at the recent DC Fandom event. Now the 35 year-old actress is helping to hype up the movie on social media, posting:

Red-dy pic.twitter.com/HeP1SJipQ9October 27, 2021 See more

And just like that, Mera has come back to life. It looks like Amber Heard is feeling confident in her DC character’s signature red hair, and only time will tell what underwater action she’s getting into during Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The above photo comes to us from Amber Heard’s personal Twitter account. She’s super active on social media, especially when it comes to her signature DCEU character Mera. Heard previously shared footage of herself training for action sequences, as well as a glimpse into the mysterious set of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Although she’s also careful to guard spoilers, as almost nothing is known about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Production on Aquaman’s sequel began back in late June, with James Wan sharing some cryptic photos from the set to celebrate. It’s unclear how long filming will continue, but the crafting of Jason Momoa’s first solo movie brought some unique challenges. Namely the extensive wire work and visual effects necessary to give the cast a sense of weightlessness at the bottom of the ocean.

The story of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently being guarded by the cast and crew, but James Wan is seemingly putting all of his eggs in that DC basket. The Trench spinoff is no longer happening , so perhaps the horror filmmaker will put some of those concepts into the upcoming sequel. What is clear is that Wan plans to greatly expand the world of Aquaman.

Fans have the potential to be extra invested in Mera given her expanded role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In addition to rocking a fancy new accent, Amber Heard’s character ripped Steppenwolf’s blood out of him, and also had a role in the new Knightmare sequence. Although technically none of that is canon in the official timeline.