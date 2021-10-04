The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz On ‘Incredible’ Experiencing Filming Despite The Pandemic

The entertainment world came to a screeching halt last year when film sets were shut down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually production continued on blockbusters like The Batman, but the cast and crew were working on the project for an extended period of time . And Zoë Kravitz recently spoke to the ‘incredible’ experience of filming, despite the complications that came with the pandemic.

Director Matt Reeves assembled a killer cast for The Batman, with Robert Pattinson paired with the likes of Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright. Fans can’t wait to see Zoë Kravitz’ take on Selina Kyle/Catwoman, especially thanks to the limited footage currently available. Kravitz recently spoke to her year-long experiencing playing the DC icon, sharing:

Sometimes with really big movies, it can feel like you’re just a puppet and part of this big machine. This felt like an independent movie in the way that there was real heart and soul and thought being put into the process and into every scene. It was incredibly collaborative. Matt’s very specific. It took him a year to make this because of Covid. We were in this bubble, really in this world, and it was an incredible experience. To spend a year of your life, and it’s very physically demanding ... I had to be in very specific shape, and there’s a pandemic going on. I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense.

That certainly sounds intense. Given the sheer amount of time spent on The Batman, plus the isolation that comes with forming a pod, I think that it’s safe to say Zoë Kravitz is a bonafide denizen of Gotham City. And it sounds like the intense experience might result in a killer performance by Kravitz as Catwoman.

Zoë Kravitz’ comments to AnOther Magazine help to peel back the curtain on The Batman’s mysterious set. The cast and crew have been keeping the movie’s contents under wraps, but the DC flick made headlines for shutting down production a few times, including when Robert Pattinson tested positive for Covid. But despite these challenges, Kravitz seems to have found the positive in this extended process, as she immersed herself into the role of Catwoman.

While she only appeared in a few brief shots, Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman definitely made a strong impression in the first teaser for The Batman. Rather than wearing a comic book accurate catsuit, she’s instead in pulled back clothes you could construct yourself. We’ll just have to see if this changes as Selina Kyle owns her identity as Catwoman. As a reminder, you can check out that footage below,

The casting of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman seems like an inspiring choice by Matt Reeves and company, especially since she’s got so much experience with genre work . After all, Kravitz has played roles in X-Men: First Class, Fantastic Beasts 2, Divergent, and Mad Max: Fury Road among others.

Both Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson have been cryptically teasing their scenes together in The Batman, and it looks like they’ll be some exciting action sequences included. Catwoman and Batman have a fascinating relationship on the page, so it should be interesting to see how these two stellar actors bring that to life.