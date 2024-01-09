After Batman Fans Worried Kevin Conroy's Final Voice Performance Could Disappear, One Exec Offered Up A Positive Response

There have numerous iterations of Batman on the big and small screens. The question of who the best live-action Batman is has spawned a contentious debate but, for many, the definitive version doesn't hail from the live-action realm. It's the one voiced by Kevin Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series. Conroy’s performance became so iconic that he returned to the role in several other projects, including the Arkham Asylum video game and its two sequels. 2024 will see the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game set in the same universe. Before Conroy died in 2022, he reprised the role again, in what turned out to be his final take on the Caped Crusader, but there have been some worries on that front.

Kill the Justice League doesn’t come out until the end of January but, for a while, there's been some concern from fans that Kevin Conroy’s final performance might one day be lost. You see, the game is what’s called a “live service” title which, if you’re not familiar, is a game that among other things, requires an internet connection. A constant player base is also required to keep the game (and its economy) running. When live service offerings eventually stop being played, they are usually shut down entirely, making them impossible to play for anybody who still wants to.

Such a move would mean that the late actor's final performance could become inaccessible in the future. However, production manager Jack Hackett of the game’s developer, Rocksteady Studios, recently told Comicbook.com that the company already has plans in place to ensure that the voice actor’s final work as Batman remains available. He explained…

I completely understand that concern. To be clear, we've really heard that, and I understand the concern. Obviously, in the short term, that's not any kind of risk, but I'm happy to tell you that we will support, post-launch, an offline mode where you can play through the story of this game in perpetuity. We hope to deliver that in 2024. That's our goal. I won't promise that under all circumstances. But, I totally get that kind of archival concern about a game like this.

That certainly good news, and fans of this take on the Dark Knight are sure to feel a sense of relief. It would honestly be disappointing if folks were to eventually not be able to hear the actor's pitch-perfect pipes as time goes on.

The game centers around members of the Justice League, including Batman, going bad, due to being under Braniac's control. As a result, the Suicide Squad comes in to try and take them out. While Gotham's protector may be a “bad guy” this time around, Hackett says Kevin Conroy’s performance in the game will be special for fans, with a “poignance” that he agrees is worth persevering. He continued…

That story should be experienced long-term. Kevin Conroy's performance in this game is a treat, and I think players are going to really [enjoy it.] It's poignant. It's got an unintentional poignance in some ways now, but he had a lot of fun with it. I'll say that. And no, we want to preserve that. So, that's something we'll ensure is available, and I'm happy to make that commitment.

That's certainly what the beloved performer and the character itself deserve. Kevin Smith called Conroy the "one true Batman." Mark Hamill has even said that he won't reprise his Joker role without Conroy's version of the hero. It would have been terrible if his final performance truly had been lost, which is something that, as more media of all kinds transitions to largely, if not exclusively digital platforms, we all should be concerned about.

Those who'd like to hear Kevin Conroy's Batman work right now can play the Arkham games or grab a Max subscription and stream the various DC Animated Universe shows and some of the direct-to-video movies.