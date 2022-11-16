DCEU Boss Reveals Plans For Streamlining Batman, But What Does That Mean For Robert Pattinson?

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping the audience on their toes through twists both in front of and behind the camera. Most recently the studio found new leadership, with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran serving as the architects behind the shared universe. Fans are eager to see what new characters will appear , and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently teased that they’re streamlining Batman. But what does that mean for Robert Pattinson?



Given the massive popularity of Batman, a number of actors have worn the cowl throughout the years. Right now there’s a number of actors playing that character; Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will appear in The Flash, while Robert Pattinson starring in The Batman which is set outside of the main DCEU . David Zaslav recently spoke about the studio during a conversation hosted by RBC (via THR ), where he spoke about the future of the Dark Knight. In his words:

I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans. And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time.

Well, that’s definitely intriguing. While not going into details bout how James Gunn and Peter Safran will help to trim the fat related to Batman, it certainly sounds like there’s going to be less actors occupying the role of Bruce Wayne. Of course, many of us are left wondering what’s going to happen to Matt Reeves developing franchise surrounding The Batman and its characters.

David Zaslav’s comments, however vague, shows that some change is definitely coming to the DCEU with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm. And indeed, there are a number of versions of Batman currently in play, which might make things confusing for some viewers. But since Robert Pattinson’s growing franchise is already expanding with a TV series and sequel, one would assume that it’s safe. Still, the talk of streamlining is sure to turn a few heads.

As previously mentioned, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are expected to appear as Batman in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. That long-awaited project is expected to course correct the timeline of the DCEU. Keaton also played the role in Batgirl, which ended up being scrapped by the studio. Then there’s The Batman franchise, as well as the Bruce Wayne who appeared in Titans (which also isn’t in the shared universe.) We’ll just have to wait to see which versions of Batman end up surviving in the wake of DC’s new leadership. And there’s no telling how Joker’s sequel might include Bruce.

Given James Gunn’s success in both the MCU and DCEU, fans are thrilled about seeing him lead the latter franchise. After the disappointing performance of Justice League ’s theatrical cut, the shared universe largely stepped away from crossovers and serialized storytelling. But that’s been changing with cameos in Peacemaker and Black Adam, and Gunn seems like the perfect filmmaker to help connect the various corners of the shared universe.