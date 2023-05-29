Fresh Off That Huge Spoiler, The Flash Director Was Asked About DC's Batman Reboot, And His Answer Is Very Interesting

Although we know that The Flash is just a few weeks away from hitting theaters, director Andy Muschietti nonetheless dropped a huge cameo spoiler last week. Fortunately, there are numerous surprises in store, and one of the upcoming DC movie’s biggest public draws is that Ezra Miller's version of the Scarlet Speedster will team up with two different versions of Batman, respectively played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. However, when Muschietti was asked about the next reboot focused on Gotham City’s Dark Knight, he gave a very interest answer.

In late January, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their plans for the new DC universe franchise’s Chapter One slate, titled Gods and Monsters, and one of the movies announced was The Brave and the Bold, which will see a new actor playing Batman. Narcity Canada’s Josh K. Elliot shared a video on Twitter of him asking Andy Muschietti what kind of spin he’d like to put on Batman for a “Brave and the Bold direction,” and the The Flash filmmaker only said this:

I don’t think I can talk to that.

How intriguing! The fact that he chose not to answer might suggest he’s currently involved with The Brave and the Bold in some way, right? I’m not saying that he’d already scored the directing job, but if he’s not willing to disclose his ideas for a Batman solo movie in an interview, then that suggests he’s either pitched about it to Gunn and Safran, or at least would like to at some point. Considering how Gunn raved about The Flash and said Muschietti did an “amazing job” on it, that would surely be enough for Muschietti to get a meeting with the DC Studios heads, no questions asked.

All we know about The Brave and the Bold so far is that it will team Batman up with his son Damian Wayne, a.k.a. the current Robin in the comics, and will be inspired by Grant Morrison’s Batman run in the comics. While this Batman holds down the fort in the new shared DC Universe, Robert Pattinson’s Batman will continue operating in his own separate reality, which is being spearheaded by Matt Reeves and will expand with next year’s The Penguin limited series, followed by The Batman: Part II in 2025, among other projects. At one time, Michael Keaton’s Batman was set to return in Batgirl and take over as the DCEU’s Caped Crusader, but those plans, along with the Leslie Grace-led movie, have obviously been scrapped.

The only DC Universe movie currently scheduled is Superman: Legacy, which comes out on July 11, 2025. So it may be a while until we get any major updates on The Brave and the Bold, but rest assured that once it’s announced who will sit in the director’s chair, be it Andy Muschietti or someone else, we’ll let you know. For now, The Flash races into theaters on June 16, so make sure you catch up on the DC movies in order with your Max subscription before going to see it.