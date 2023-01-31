James Gunn Raves About The Flash Movie, Co-DC Studios CEO Peter Safran Talks About Ezra Miller's Future In The Role

If you're a fan of superhero blockbusters, you've probably heard about a lot of messiness surrounding the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. The project spent many years in development hell, going through directors like tissue paper, and while some stable ground was found when IT director Andy Muschietti came aboard to helm in 2019, things got a bit chaotic in 2022 when Miller was making headlines while dealing with substance abuse and legal issues.

With those developments combined with the regime change at DC Studios that now sees James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOS, it's been tricky to get a proper read on what we can expect from the film. But if you can trust Gunn's opinion and tastes, then movie fans should prepare for The Flash to be one of the best ever entries in the superhero genre.

Yesterday, James Gunn and Peter Safran invited members of the press to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California for a presentation revealing the upcoming movie and TV slate for the DC Universe, and it was during the event that Gunn shared his thoughts about The Flash. The film is still a few months from release – set to hit theaters in June – but he has seen an early cut, and he is super impressed by the work. Said Gunn,

The Flash is fucking amazing. Like, truly, it's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it.

While relatively little is known about the plot of The Flash movie, it has been confirmed that it will be using the popular comic book crossover event Flashpoint as key inspiration. Ezra Miller will be doing some tripping through alternate timelines in the story after attempting some ill-advised time travel, and the story is expected to reboot the DC canon as we know it.

In addition to Miller, The Flash also stars both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as different versions of Batman, and Sasha Calle will be playing the role of Supergirl. Ron Livingston has replaced Billy Crudup from Zack Snyder's Justice League to play Henry Allen, and Kiersey Clemons is playing romantic interest Kiersey Clemons. The film was also supposed to feature cameos from Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, but they have reportedly been cut.

So what if The Flash ends up being a massive hit? What will that mean for the future of the DC Universe canon and Ezra Miller's career? Apparently, those are questions that don't yet have firm answers available. Peter Safran was asked about Miller's possible involvement in the building plans for the DC Universe, and explained that the actor still has a chance to be a part of the franchise after his blockbuster solo movie. Said Safran,

Let's see what happens, you know, I mean, listen. Ezra is fully committed to their recovery right now, and we talk to them, we're in constant contact, but, you know, when the time is right, we'll have the conversation with them and decide what's best for both them personally and also for us.

With the latest trailer for David F. Sandberg's Shazam: Fury Of The Gods launching at the end of last week, it's been rumored that our next preview of The Flash will arrive in the form of a Super Bowl trailer – so be sure to get back here to CinemaBlend on February 12 during the big game. Meanwhile, excited fans can start also counting down the days until the film's arrival in cinemas on June 16. You can keep track of everything that is in the works from DC via our Upcoming DC Movies feature, and plan your next trip to the theater with our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.