Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Recalls First Time Seeing Michael Keaton Walk Onto The DC Movie’s Set

The DC Extended Universe is always growing, and Warner Bros. is moving forward with more DC movies for both the silver and small screens. The upcoming Batgirl flick is in the latter category, with the superhero project being produced for a release on HBO Max. And Batgirl’s Leslie Grace recently recalled her first time seeing the legendary Michael Keaton walk onto the DC movie’s set.

Anticipation for Batgirl has been steadily building since the project was first announced, partly thanks to the killer cast that directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah assembled to occupy Gotham City. That includes Michael Keaton, who is back in the cowl and cape as Batman. Leslie Grace recently opened up to Variety about what it was like to see Keaton back in the role on set, saying:

It was wild for everyone. Our directors were like two little kids. They’re legit Batman nerds openly. He’s Batman, man! I couldn’t even believe that I was sharing space with Batman. I want to say more, but I can’t. It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams really.

Honestly, same. Michael Keaton is the OG movie Batman for many people out there, and it’s thrilling that he’s returning to the role in both Flash and Batgirl. And for Leslie Grace and the directors of her upcoming DC debut, they had a serious “pinch me” moment in seeing the Birdman actor back as the Dark Knight. Now the question is: what exactly will the recently wrapped streaming movie contain?

While moviegoers are thrilled to see Michael Keaton in Batgirl, there are a number of lingering questions about exactly how he joins the DCEU proper. After all, Ben Affleck is Gotham’s Protector in-universe, after appearing in Batman v Superman and Justice League. But both Affleck and Keaton have a role in Ezra Miller’s Flash movie, which might provide a much-needed answer about the future of the DCEU.

For his part, Michael Keaton seems thrilled about his two upcoming appearances as Batman in the DC Extended Universe. He’s been offering vague teases about his return to Bruce Wayne, and the public can’t get enough. It’s been decades since he last played the role in Batman Returns, as he departed the franchise after Tim Burton’s pair of beloved movies.

While Michael Keaton already has plenty of experience as Batman, the Batgirl movie offers the 70 year-old actor the opportunity to bring something new to his character. Namely it’ll be the first time that we’ve seen Keaton’s hero with one of Batman’s protegees. This is also the first time a member of the Bat-family will appear in the DC Extended Universe as a whole. And it looks like Leslie Grace’s title character is definitely picking up some of the Dark Knight’s signature moves .