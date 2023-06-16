Holy Update, Batman! DC’s Brave And The Bold Movie Officially Scores Its Director

As if the expansion of Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe through The Batman: Part II and Max’s The Penguin series wasn’t enough to keep fans enticed in the coming years, the new DC Universe will be introducing its own Caped Crusader through The Brave and the Bold. Well, that upcoming DC movie has officially taken a major step forward, as it’s been officially announced that The Flash’s Andy Muschietti will direct it.

Fresh off delivering the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie to the masses, Andy Muschietti is now on deck to helm The Brave and the Bold, which will feature a new actor wearing the cape and cowl, as well as Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian Wayne, fighting crime by his father’s side as Robin. Additionally, Barbara Muschietti, Andy’s sister and creative partner, will produce The Brave and the Bold through their Double Dream production company alongside DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, who said the following to Variety about selecting the Muschiettis to oversee this project:

We saw ‘The Flash’; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan. It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.

As shared by THR, along with Andy and Barbara Muschietti working on The Brave and the Bold, the duo have also signed first-look deals with Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Television Group/Max. This continues their solid relationship with the studio going back over half a decade now, starting with IT in 2017, followed by IT: Chapter Two in 2019. Speaking of Pennywise the Clown, the duo are currently putting together the Welcome to Derry prequel series for Max subscribers, and presumably once work on that is finished, then they’ll turn their attention to The Brave and the Bold. As of this writing though, there is no screenwriter attached to this particular Batman movie.

It certainly helps that Andy Muscheitti already has some Batman cinematic experience under his belt, since The Flash features both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of Gotham City’s Dark Knight. It’s also worth mentioning that Muschietti sitting in The Brave and the Bold’s director chair doesn’t come as a complete surprise. In late May, when asked what kind of spin he would put on Batman for a “Brave and the Bold direction,” the filmmaker said he didn’t think he could “talk to that.” Then last week, it was reported that Muschietti was the “top choice” to helm this Batman movie, and now we know for sure that it’s happening.

The Brave and the Bold is one of five movies currently in the DC Universe’s Chapter One slate, titled Gods and Monsters, with the others being Superman: Legacy (which comes out on July 11, 2025), The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing. This franchise’s TV lineup so far consists of Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold. Meanwhile, DC projects that don’t take place within this continuity, like the aforementioned The Batman stories and the Joker movies, fall under the “DC Elseworlds” classification.

Now that Andy Muschietti is officially directing The Brave and the Bold, perhaps that means more big updates about the movie will arrive in the coming months, such as when it will come out and who will star in it. Once those details are in, count on CinemaBlend to pass them along.