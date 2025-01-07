I Loved Batman's Big Cameo In Creature Commandos, But I Have Some Questions About The Appearance

SPOILER ALERT: The following article gives away a few major details from Episode 6 of Creature Commandos. If you have not yet watched it, don’t say you have any bones to pick with me as you read on because I’m giving you a fair warning.

I have been looking forward to Batman’s introduction to the new DC Universe continuity for a while and, lately, I have been greatly enjoying Creature Commandos. So, to see Batman appear in Creature Commandos Episode 6 was, as you can probably imagine, quite satisfying for me… well, not entirely.

The Dark Knight’s cameo in the new DC TV show about a monstrous military unit (which is available to stream with a Max subscription) occurs during a flashback, explaining how Dr. Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk, who also voices Clayface) went from a respected scientist and family man to a crime lord who can kill his enemies with just a single touch. Therein lies the one reason this otherwise badass moment in a fantastic chapter of one of my favorite new TV shows left me just a little confused and asking the following questions.

How Exactly Did Batman Catch Dr. Phosphorous?

In Creature Commandos’ interpretation of Alex “Dr. Phosphorous” Sartorius, he was made into a skeletal metahuman with radioactive powers by Gotham crime boss Rupert Thorne (Benjamin Byron Davis), whom he then murders and usurps his criminal empire from. He is enjoying his new gangster lifestyle, dancing the night away in a club, until Batman himself appears from above. The flashback cuts off right then, implying that the Dark Knight ended Phosphorous’ criminal reign that night. So, my question is how?

When watching Creature Commandos, I have seen Dr. Phosphorous stop bullets, turn people’s faces to mush, and melt through pretty much any substance he wants. So (and I say this with limited comic book knowledge, admittedly), I guess all I am wondering is how Bats could manage to safely and securely contain him. I am sure a crimefighter as smart as he was able to come up with a solid contingency plan but I am curious what it was. Perhaps we will make that discovery someday down the line, Mr. Gunn?

How Does Arkham Contain Dr. Phosphorous?

You know, come to think of it, Creature Commandos has never offered an explanation as to how Arkham Asylum manages to keep a hold on Dr. Phosphorous either. He is never seen being held in some special container that neutralizes powers and even appears free to roam about with other incarcerated individuals and burn Jenga pieces to a crisp.

I imagine Phosphorous has likely made some attempt to escape Arkham by using his heating ability. The series could easily mention that the asylum’s walls are impervious to his power but the lack of any simple explanation such as that is, quite frankly, a bit frustrating. Mr. Gunn, will Creature Commandos Season 2 provide some clarification? That is all I ask.

I'm Glad Batman's Appearance Was Kept Vague

While it would have been nice to see more of his face-off with Dr. Phosphorus to help answer my questions, I admire how Batman’s appearances in the DCU have been kept lowkey for the time being. I especially liked the little Easter Egg from Creature Commandos Episode 4, in which the Caped Crusader is seen impaled in Cersi’s apocalyptic vision.

Showing us that Batman is already a fully established presence in this universe without really showing much of him at all is the perfect world-building strategy this early in the new continuity. Before he officially makes his official, live-action debut in the upcoming Batman movie, The Brave in the Bold (or potentially in the Clayface solo movie), I want the full reveal of this new iteration of my favorite superhero to be properly savored.

All things considered, I am still looking forward to seeing more of Dr. Phosphorous and the rest of Task Force M in further episodes of Creature Commandos.