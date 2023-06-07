Following The Flash, Director Andy Muschietti Looks To Have Another Major DC Movie Lined Up

Andy Muschietti has proven himself to be a valuable asset for Warner Bros. Pictures for more than half a decade now. First he helmed the IT movies, respectively released in 2017 and 2019, and now we’re just a few weeks away from seeing the director’s work on display in The Flash, which finally puts Ezra Miller’s title Scarlet Speedster onto center stage. While Muschietti has already said he’ll bring back Miller if The Flash 2 happens, word’s come in that there’s a different upcoming DC movie that the filmmaker has lined up instead.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, THR shared that Muschietti is currently WB’s “top choice” to direct The Brave and the Bold, the upcoming Batman reboot that will be part of the new DC Universe shared continuity that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are putting together. The project currently doesn’t have a script, and work on that won’t progress until the writers strike is over. As such, Muschietti doesn’t have a “formal commitment” to The Brave and the Bold right now, but assuming there aren’t any major shakeups, his odds of directing it are looking quite strong at the moment.

This, of course, won’t be Andy Muschietti’s first time leaving his stamp on Batman, as The Flash cast includes both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of the Caped Crusader. In fact, Muschietti being tied to The Brave and the Bold doesn’t come as a complete surprise. In late May, he was asked about what kind of spin he would put on the Batman reboot, to which he answered, “I don’t think I can talk about that.” Now we know why he was unwilling to say anything: because pieces are moving into place for him to direct the movie.

The Brave and the Bold was announced in late January as part of the DC Universe’s Chapter One slate, titled Gods and Monsters. All we know about this project so far is that a new actor will be cast to play Batman, this version of the hero will team up with his son Damian Wayne, a.k.a. Robin, and the movie will be inspired by Grant Morrison’s run on the Batman comics. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman will continue operating in his own continuity as one of the DC Elseworlds branches. Other DC Universe movies coming up include Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing, while the TV lineup consists of Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold.

We’ll let you know if/when it’s officially confirmed that Andy Muschietti will direct The Brave and the Bold. Until then, read CinemaBlend’s review of The Flash ahead of its June 16 wide release, and use your Max subscription to stream all sorts of DC movies and TV shows.