As DC’s Creature Commandos Is Renewed For Season 2, James Gunn Shares A Great Take On Why The Show Drops Episodes Weekly

Good news, Creature Commandos fans! If you’ve been enjoying the TV series’ run with your Max subscription over the last few weeks, take comfort knowing it will last longer than just seven episodes. It was announced today that Creature Commandos Season 2 is on the slate of upcoming DC TV shows, but in addition to passing along that news, show creator and DC Studios co-head James Gunn shared a great take on why the first DC Universe project drops episodes weekly.

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gunn, who runs DC Studios with Peter Safran, responded to a fan who was wondering why Creature Commandos episodes aren’t released all at once given that “streaming has made this practice common and more enjoyable for the viewer” with the following statement:

Because it affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week. CC has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience. If we had dropped all the episodes at once who knows what would have happened. I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once they can wait until the end of the season.

I agree with James Gunn about this. While I enjoyed the novelty of full-season drops when I signed up for my Netflix subscription almost a decade ago, nowadays I welcome when new episodes of streaming shows are released week to week. Not only does it make it easier for me to keep current with a show in the midst of my busy schedule rather than feel like I need to binge it all at once, like Gunn pointed out, shows that run week to week do better when it comes to growing and generating more conversation. Can you imagine if all the episodes of The Mandalorian had premiered on Disney+ at once? I have a sneaking suspicion Grogu wouldn’t have become as popular as he did.

Now, would I have watched Creature Commandos Season 1 as quickly as possible if the eight episodes were all released at the same time? Probably, but at least with the week-to-week plan I can let the events of each episode marinate in my mind for a week, then turn on Max to see how they’re followed up on. Judging by what James Gunn told that fan, it also sounds like all the DC Universe shows will be released week-to-week. That’s basically already confirmed for Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns, with the former show’s first season also releasing episodes weekly and the latter confirmed to air on HBO first.

New episodes of Creature Commandos come out Thursdays on Max, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more coverage on the adventures of Rick Flag Sr., The Bride, Eric Frankenstein, Weasel, Doctor Phosphorous, Nina Mazursky and more. Other DCU shows coming up occlude Waller, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold and the Blue Beetle animated series, and don’t forget to also look through the upcoming DC movies on deck.