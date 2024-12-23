John David Washington Shared A Wild Take On Joining The Batman Franchise, But I Honestly Love His Idea

In recent years, there has been no shortage of interpretations of Batman’s greatest foe, The Joker. Over the last fifteen years, we have seen three significant portrayals of the character on the big screen—four if you include the brief but mostly cut scene from 2022’s The Batman . Heather Ledger’s take has become legendary, and Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal has even won an Oscar . Given this saturation, the idea of witnessing another interpretation in an upcoming DC movie didn’t seem very appealing. That was until I heard John David Washington share his unique take on the character and his potential involvement in the franchise. Honestly, I love his idea.

In a recent Instagram clip from an interview with Josh Horowitz on his podcast, Happy Sad Confused, the Tenet star John David Washington shared his passion for The Caped Crusader. When asked by the host to choose between playing a hero or a villain, the actor's response was intriguing:

You know, if there was, if there was a, you know, a Joker from Compton or something. South side of Gotham, south side of, you know, Chicago, you know, I would explore.

I mean, why not? In a cinematic world full of possibilities—like two major film adaptations of the Clown Prince of Crime and Batman hitting the big screen simultaneously—why not have a version of the Joker played by a Black actor who hails from the South Side of Gotham? That would be an exciting new take that would make me eager to see yet another interpretation of the character. If DC wants to get me excited about an upcoming superhero movie , this would be how to do it!

Currently, what we know about The Batman Part II is pretty limited. Still, there is significant fan interest in Barry Keoghan's Joker making a return in the universe created by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson. Additionally, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn is developing another interpretation of Batman. This upcoming film is set to feature a more seasoned Bruce Wayne paired with his son Damian , who will take on the role of Robin. Titled The Brave and The Bold, it raises the possibility that we might see another version of the Joker. And, hey, if fans and the actor express enough enthusiasm for it, it could be Washington.

During the interview, I found it particularly endearing how much The BlacKkKlansman star expressed his love for Batman, especially Tim Burton’s movies. Washington continued:

Tim Burton’s Batman was like, what I was all about. And then obviously, Chris Nolan took what he did with it, but, Yeah, I loved Batman. I had the toys, I had the Batmobile, I loved, I didn’t know why, but I just love Michelle Pfeiffer. Her outfit…

It's hard to argue with him there. While there are a ton of great Catwoman performances , Michelle Pfeiffer remains my definitive big-screen interpretation of the character. As the Malcolm & Marie actor points out, her costume was "on point" and left a lasting impression on a young boy's mind.

It remains to be seen whether John David Washington will don the purple coat and face paint. However, much like in the comic books, there is room for many interpretations of our favorite DC characters, and this version is one I would love to see. So, fingers crossed!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors