Michael Keaton Recalls Feelings Ahead Of Tim Burton’s Batman Release And Why He Decided To Get Into The Batsuit Again
By Rachel Romean published
Michael Keaton is returning to Gotham.
After the crossover success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, comic book fans are more stoked than ever to see multiple versions of Batman in The Flash. In a delightedly unexpected turn of events, Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton’s Batman movies for the new installment in the DCEU. But what convinced him to come back after three decades? Fans might have Marvel to thank.
In an interview on The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham on Sirius XM, Micheal Keaton revealed the reason he agreed to don the Batsuit for the DC Extended Universe films The Flash and Batgirl. He said:
It sounds like Michael Keaton has given his role as the Caped Crusader its due. While he was initially unsure of the part, Tim Burton’s first two Batman films were critical and financial successes. The movies were even nominated for a few Oscars, with the first installment winning the golden statue for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration. So why did Michael Keaton turn down a third Batman movie? He explained:
Michael Keaton’s extended break from the world of superheroes would last until 2017, when he played Adrian Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Tom Holland. It seems that his comic book hiatus allowed him to ‘catch up’ with the increasing popularity of all things heroic (partially due to Marvel’s wide catalogue of films and TV shows). With this fresh perspective on superheroes, Keaton began to wonder what would happen if he returned to the role of Batman - and when the call from DC came, he was ready to jump back in. He said:
If Micheal Keaton is back on board, DC is sure to have another hit movie on its hands. The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022, and will feature Ben Affleck’s version of Batman alongside Michael Keaton. Batgirl is scheduled for a release on HBO Max sometime this year.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.