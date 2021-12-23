Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Responds To Michael Keaton Joining The DC Movie

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping fans on their collective toes, and the most recent updates coming from Warner Bros. definitely prove this. It was just revealed that following his role in The Flash, Michael Keaton will once again play Batman in the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max. Now Barbara Gordon actress Leslie Grace has responded to Keaton joining her DC movie.

News that Michael Keaton will be playing Batman for another time within the DCEU essentially broke the internet. It also started a number of fan theories about the multiverse , as technically Ben Affleck should be the Bruce Wayne of the timeline. Leslie Grace seemingly had fun reacting to news of Keaton’s role in Batgirl, posting:

the bat’s out the bag 🦇😌December 22, 2021 See more

I see your pun, Leslie Grace. While the In the Heights actress was thrilled to learn that J.K. Simmons would be playing her father James Gordon in Batgirl, Warner Bros. has even more tricks up the sleeve. Add in Michael Keaton, and anticipation for the streaming blockbuster is sure to remain buoyed as filming continues .

The above post comes to us from the official Twitter of actor-singer Leslie Grace. She made a serious splash playing Nina in In the Heights, but playing the protagonist in Batgirl is sure to greatly increase her starpower. Especially since she’s staring the screen with established names like Brendan Fraser .



The overall plot of Batgirl remains a mystery, but it certainly seems like Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will have their hands full for the DC flick. Production is underway now, which is likely why news of Michael Keaton’s involvement was confirmed. After all, they don’t want to worry about leaks or paparazzi capturing the iconic Batman Returns actor on set.

The mysterious Batgirl movie will mark a few DC Extended Universe firsts. Obviously the most unique aspect about the project is that it’s being developed specifically for HBO Max, rather than a full theatrical release. Although given the all-star cast, perhaps Warner Bros. will change its mind and bring it to the movies.

Additionally, Batgirl will be the first time that a Batman protegee was adapted in the DCEU. While Batfleck’s Batcave featured the costume from a Robin that had previously died , none of the members of the Bat-family have been in the franchise so far. And with Michael Keaton involved as Bruce Wayne, we should be able to see him actually mentoring Barbara Gordon in the upcoming project. And she’s seemingly going to need the help battling against Brendan Fraser’s Firefly.