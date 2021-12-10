New The Batman Theater Display Offers A Riddle For Fans To Decipher

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. As such, fan favorite characters have been adapted for film a number of times recently. Case in point: Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in a timeline outside of the main DCEU. And a new theater display for The Batman offers a riddle for fans to decipher.

Anticipation for The Batman has been steadily growing since Robert Pattinson was first announced as the Caped Crusader. This is partly due to director Matt Reeves’ unique vision for Gotham City, and the trio of villains Bruce Wayne will be facing off against-- including Paul Dano’s Riddler. Fans have been trying to solve his riddles since the first footage was released, and now the internet can get back to work thanks to some awesome movie theater displays. Check it out below,

Riddle me this: what the hell do those strange symbols mean? It’s unclear, but smart money says DC fans out there will end up trying to do some detective work on their own, especially after seeing the awesome new ad for The Batman. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above image comes to us from Twitter , and shows how the marketing campaign for The Batman is gearing up ahead of the mysterious blockbuster’s release. While Robert Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne was delayed as a result of the pandemic, the project is nearly upon us. And clearly Warner Bros. is going to keep us guessing-- especially where Riddler is concerned.

Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman looks thoroughly badass in the new theater display, despite his back being to the audience. Footage and information about the DC blockbuster has been fairly limited, as Matt Reeves and company attempt to guard the secrets of the project. We’ll just have to see if the new riddle is ultimately deciphered ahead of the movie’s release. After all, Batman fans are known for their passion for the characters.

While The Batman is expected to have plenty of twists and turns when it hits theaters this Spring, moviegoers have already solved one of the riddles coming from Paul Dano’s villain. When the first footage debuted two summers ago, fans moved quickly and seemingly figured out the message he was trying to send to the Caped Crusader. Luckily, there’s plenty more riddles where that came from.

It should be fascinating to see exactly how Matt Reeves utilizes the ensemble cast of The Batman, including Paul Dano’s Riddler. The trailers show an ultra-realistic version of Gotham City , where the villains aren’t wearing colorful comic book accurate costumes. And with Robert Pattinson’s title character still relatively new to crime fighting, smart money says he’s going to make plenty of mistakes while interacting with rogues like Catwoman and Penguin.

Indeed, The Batman has the potential to start a new big screen franchise, one disconnected from the maintimeline of the DCEU. After the mysterious blockbuster hits theaters in March, Matt Reeves will bring a prequel series to HBO Max. Colin Farrell was recently confirmed to be reprising his role as Penguin in that project, to the delight of fans. And there’s also a number of fan theories about what villains might make an appearance in a possible sequel.