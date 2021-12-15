The Batman International Trailer Seemingly Reveals Major Plot Twist

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. As a result, fan favorite characters like Batman have been adapted for film a number of times over the years. The next version will be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role. Although a new international trailer for the DC blockbuster seemingly revealed a major plot twist.

The Batman is set outside of the main DCEU, and will follow Robert Pattinson’s relatively inexperienced hero as he interacts with a trio of villains. Chief among them is Paul Dano’s Riddler, who seems to be the primary antagonist. And a new international trailer seemingly revealed that he’ll discover Bruce Wayne’s identity in the movie. Check it out for yourself below,

Despite what potential spoilers might have been included in this clip, you can’t deny that The Batman looks super stylish and intriguing. Matt Reeves has a bold vision for the movie, and an ultra-realistic design for the costumes and Batmobile. Although it doesn’t look like Bruce Wayne will be able to keep his identity a secret throughout the project.

The above video comes to us from the YouTube of Warner Bros.’ official Japanese channel. In addition to footage that the fandom had previously seen, the tail end of this trailer is noteworthy, as Riddler seemingly refers to the Dark Knight as Bruce Wayne. We’ll just have to see if Paul Dano’s villain ultimately survives the events of The Batman.

It remains to be seen exactly how the plot of The Batman will play out, as the cast and crew have been keeping their cards close to the chest. But the delayed DC flick looks like it’s going to include a unique spin on Gotham City and its residents. Riddler will be the Caped Crusader’s first major supervillain, and the trailers have teased his terrifying, murderous vision.

Director Matt Reeves clearly has a ton of passion for The Batman, sticking with the project as it was stuck in development hell for a number of years. He assembled a killer cast to occupy his version of Gotham City, with Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano joined by more familiar faces like Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and John Torturro among others.

It should be fascinating to see where this version of The Dark Knight ultimately goes, as Matt Reeves seemingly has a number of future plans. After The Batman hits theaters, the Planet of the Apes filmmaker is working on a spinoff series for HBO Max. Fans are also theorizing about what iconic villains might factor into a possible sequel movie.