The Batman Director Matt Reeves Drops Official Clip From The Film And Reveals When Tickets Go On Sale

While there are countless comic book properties currently in the works, some characters manage to stand out as fan favorites. Bruce Wayne is definitely in that category, with the Dark Knight already the subject of a number of Batman movies . The Batman director Matt Reeves dropped an official clip from the movie, while also revealing when tickets go on sale.

After sitting in development hell for a number of years, The Batman has never felt more real. Fans can’t wait to see Matt Reeves’ vision for the project, especially his grounded take on Gotham City and its inhabitants. Robert Pattinson also seems to have a unique perspective on the title character. Now we can see a scene from the highly anticipated project, as the filmmaker revealed that tickets go on sale February 10th. Check it out below,

Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k. #AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peak... #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!https://t.co/ZIA8RjHqenJanuary 30, 2022 See more

Well, I have chills. The limited footage from The Batman has been pretty chilling, and this new clip is no exception. This captivating scene sets up a few narrative threads for the upcoming blockbuster, most importantly the rivalry between Robert Pattinson’s title character and Paul Dano’s Riddler . Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above clip comes to us from the official Twitter of Matt Reeves. He’s been sharing intriguing updates about The Batman, helping to buoy fan excitement for the PG-13 movie despite a year-long delay . With the project nearly upon us, things are really heating up. And the generations of Bat-fans can pre-order tickets sooner rather than later.

The scene above shows Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, rather than suited up in Batman’s cape and cowl. He’s attending a funeral in Gotham City, where things quickly go awry. He overhears a police officer telling Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon that DA Gil Colson ( Peter Sarsgaard ) was apparently missing. And when a car crashes through the service, things get crazy.

Because it turns out that Colson was the man behind the wheel, seemingly after being abducted by the Riddler. While wearing a bomb around his neck, his torso features an envelope which reads “For The Batman.” We’ve seen bits of this scene in the trailer, but now we can understand what the brief images meant.

With The Batman a month or so away from theaters, smart money says fans will be treated to plenty more thrilling sneak peeks over the next few weeks. While some moviegoers might be worried about spoilers, the movie is clocking in at a whopping 175-minutes. As such, there’s plenty of footage that can be cut together without revealing major plot points.

It should be interesting to see how The Batman performs, and whether or not it grows into a full franchise. Matt Reeves is working on a spinoff series for HBO Max, so he’s definitely got ideas. Fans are hoping to see more iconic villains join, especially The Joker .