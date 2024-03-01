The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Explains What He Wants For Gordon In The Sequel, And As A Fan, I Get It

There have been several actors who have had the honor of playing Commissioner James Gordon over the years. Gary Oldman brought a clever stoicism to the role for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, and J.K. Simmons injected a certain kind of folksiness to the police commissioner in 2017’s Justice League. Now, Jeffrey Wright has taken on the task, and is the first Black actor to do so. Wright brought his own level of intensity to Matt Reeves’ gritty 2022 film The Batman, and is expected to return to the role in the upcoming sequel. The Oscar nominee recently opened up about what he wants to explore about Gordon, and what he hopes for the character ahead of The Batman Part II.

In a recent interview for Discussing Film , Wright talked about his latest film, American Fiction, and what he is hoping to learn about James Gordon in the highly anticipated sequel to The Batman. There has been much teased about the future comic book film, like the full introduction of Barry Keoghan’s Joker and a new story surrounding Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. However, Wright wants to dive deeper into Gordon’s psyche, and how his own sense of justice and persona parallels Bruce Wayne’s. He said:

One of the things that I've spoken about with him a little bit is, in playing the role, I wondered about his private life and I wonder about people who have the level of responsibility that he has, having that public face of rectitude and goodness. I wonder what lies underneath Commissioner Gordon because the Batman wears his cowl but, in some ways, Gordon wears a mask too. Gordon represents justice in a way through his type of righteousness, not sanctimony, and I wonder what might lie behind that mask with the sacrifices that he may have to consider because he gives so much to this public persona and his civic duty.

Clearly Wright has given his character a lot of thought. While The Batman centers around the iconic vigilante, these comments offer poignant insight to the often-overlooked supporting role. Commissioner Gordon ends up siding with Batman because of a shared goal, but by doing so, he puts on his own mask. He acts as a symbol of moral righteousness, but enlists a violent vigilante to do his bidding. It’s a fascinating juxtaposition, and as a fan, I hope this is something unpacked in The Batman Part II, if not subsequent films in the series.

While Wright has a vision for what he hopes to explore with his character in the next Matt Reeves-directed Batman movie, he still doesn't know about what’s to come. The Westworld alum admitted to not yet seeing a script , and therefore is as in the dark as fans when it comes to the future of the franchise. He told the publication:

What's the bearing of all that on him, underneath his mask? Those are questions that might be interesting to pursue, but we'll see. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to read and dive back into it, but I know as much as you know about it at the moment. We'll get there!

We still don’t know much about The Batman Part II , but these statements by Wright indicate there is a script in the works, though he has yet to see it. Even without a clear vision for what the next film may look like, it also seems like he has been putting a lot of thought into his character while the movie is in development. Commissioner Gordon is a beloved character by many, so this level of consideration is definitely appreciated by fans. We have yet to fully dive into the psyche of the complex law enforcement character in previous on-screen iterations, so hopefully The Batman Part II is the one that gives Gordon the screen time he deserves.