The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Explains What He Wants For Gordon In The Sequel, And As A Fan, I Get It
There's more than meets the eye when it comes to the iconic police commissioner.
There have been several actors who have had the honor of playing Commissioner James Gordon over the years. Gary Oldman brought a clever stoicism to the role for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, and J.K. Simmons injected a certain kind of folksiness to the police commissioner in 2017’s Justice League. Now, Jeffrey Wright has taken on the task, and is the first Black actor to do so. Wright brought his own level of intensity to Matt Reeves’ gritty 2022 film The Batman, and is expected to return to the role in the upcoming sequel. The Oscar nominee recently opened up about what he wants to explore about Gordon, and what he hopes for the character ahead of The Batman Part II.
In a recent interview for Discussing Film, Wright talked about his latest film, American Fiction, and what he is hoping to learn about James Gordon in the highly anticipated sequel to The Batman. There has been much teased about the future comic book film, like the full introduction of Barry Keoghan’s Joker and a new story surrounding Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. However, Wright wants to dive deeper into Gordon’s psyche, and how his own sense of justice and persona parallels Bruce Wayne’s. He said:
Clearly Wright has given his character a lot of thought. While The Batman centers around the iconic vigilante, these comments offer poignant insight to the often-overlooked supporting role. Commissioner Gordon ends up siding with Batman because of a shared goal, but by doing so, he puts on his own mask. He acts as a symbol of moral righteousness, but enlists a violent vigilante to do his bidding. It’s a fascinating juxtaposition, and as a fan, I hope this is something unpacked in The Batman Part II, if not subsequent films in the series.
While Wright has a vision for what he hopes to explore with his character in the next Matt Reeves-directed Batman movie, he still doesn't know about what’s to come. The Westworld alum admitted to not yet seeing a script, and therefore is as in the dark as fans when it comes to the future of the franchise. He told the publication:
We still don’t know much about The Batman Part II, but these statements by Wright indicate there is a script in the works, though he has yet to see it. Even without a clear vision for what the next film may look like, it also seems like he has been putting a lot of thought into his character while the movie is in development. Commissioner Gordon is a beloved character by many, so this level of consideration is definitely appreciated by fans. We have yet to fully dive into the psyche of the complex law enforcement character in previous on-screen iterations, so hopefully The Batman Part II is the one that gives Gordon the screen time he deserves.
The Batman Part II isn’t expected to hit theaters until October 3, 2025, but in the meantime fans, can revisit Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon in The Batman, which is currently streaming with a Max subscription. It's also possible Wright could make a cameo appearance in The Penguin series for the streamer, which is set to premiere later this year. For more information on other related projects heading to the big and small screen in the near future, make sure to consult our premiere schedule for upcoming Batman movies and TV shows.
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
