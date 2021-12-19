The Cool Way Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain Influenced Robert Pattinson’s Take On Batman, According To Matt Reeves

Fans are still buzzing after seeing that full trailer for The Batman , which dropped back in October. The new footage offered an extended look at Robert Pattinson’s new version of the Caped Crusader and shed some light on other aspects of the film. The movie looks stylistically distinct, as it's set in a Gotham City that is unlike any version we've seen so far. But fans are more concerned with the lead, as they've been debating and dissecting Pattinson’s character, which will be a moodier take on the iconic hero. Matt Reeves, the director of the film, has now shed some light on one significant influence on the the vigilante. And as it turns out, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain helped influence this version of the Bat.

The Plant of the Apes filmmaker recently spoke to Empire Magazine about his highly anticipated film and revealed some pretty cool details about how he developed the aesthetic. His insight on how hearing the late Nirvana frontman helped his take was particularly interesting:

When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way.’ … That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.

It's interesting that music is a big part of his writing process and that his listening habits influenced the film, specifically Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. “Something In The Way,” which was featured in the first look that dropped in 2020, is a great tune and could definitely stir the creative juices. And it's certainly paying off in a big way, as many fans quickly took to the emo grunge look that this Wayne leans into.

This is honestly a smart choice for this particular film. Over the years, audiences have seen the Gotham billionaire put on the face of a playboy or a smooth businessman. But as fans know, in his personal time, he's s actually a deeply damaged man and channels that into his Batman persona. Seeing that the Twilight alum is playing a younger version of the hero, it makes sense that he may not have quite adopted the artificial daytime persona that he's known for in the comics. And the actor is sure to play this to great effect.

Jeffery Wright, who is playing James Gordon in the upcoming film, has teased a wild performance from Robert Pattinson . He believes the actor was able to pull off all sides of the character in a unique way. Castmate Zoë Kravitz, who takes on the mantle of Catwoman has also praised her co-star and truly enjoyed her "incredible“ experience making the film , which was shot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.