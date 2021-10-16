The Batman Trailer Is Here, And It Will Blow Your Mind

During DC Fandome last December, Matt Reeves’ The Batman did a pretty damn effective job blowing our minds. The film was only part way through production at the time, and yet the trailer that was cut together from the existing footage special for the event instantly skyrocketed our anticipation levels (which were already insanely high to begin with). Remembering this, one might think that it would be impossible for a second trailer to drive excitement up even further – but watch the new preview above and tell me that you don’t want to start immediately getting to work on a time machine that will fast forward existence five months.

With today’s DC Fandome 2021 has come the latest trailer for The Batman, and while it was an element of the online experience that fans knew was coming days before now, that doesn’t undercut our enthusiasm or hype in the slightest.

Said to exist separately from all existing live-action DC movies, The Batman is set during the titular hero’s second year of fighting crime in Gotham City, and will be the first movie to really explore the “world’s greatest detective” aspect of the legendary character. There is a murder mystery-driven narrative in play, and all signs seem to point towards a new big screen iteration of The Riddler being the one committing the crimes, and this spot gives us our best look yet at the villain... albeit the footage never actually reveals his face.

Robert Pattison is the latest actor to take on the pop culture responsibility of portraying Bruce Wayne/Batman, and he will be operating in a world that is already full of the many recognizable characters from the Caped Crusader’s canon. The great Paul Dano will be showing a seriously sinister side as Edward Nashton a.k.a. Riddler, and filling out the rest of the supporting cast is Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. Penguin.

Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman looks unlike anything we’ve ever seen from him before, the filmmaker having been previously best known for the kaiju insanity of Cloverfield, the horrific vampire drama of Let Me In, and the apes-filled action of the last two Planet of the Apes movies, but the movie also looks like it might prove to be one of the greatest iterations of the Dark Knight that we’ve seen in live-action. Needless to say, the theatrical release can’t get here soon enough.

Speaking of which, fans will be able to see The Batman in theaters in just a few short months, as Warner Bros. has carved out March 4, 2022 as its official release date. To see everything else that is coming to the big screen based on material from the pages of DC Comics, but sure to check out our Upcoming DC Movies guide.