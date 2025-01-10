The Penguin’s Cristin Milioti Discusses Her Hopes For Sofia’s Future, And I’m Really Hoping Season 2 Happens

Colin Farrell received many accolades for his performance as Oz Cobb, a.k.a. The Penguin, including a Golden Globe win this past weekend, and rightfully so. However, there’s no question that Cristin Milioti also crushed it as Sofia Falcone in the HBO series that can be streamed with a Max subscription. Although initially intended to be a one-season tie-in to the wider Batman Epic Crime Saga, there’s now talk about The Penguin Season 2 potentially happening, and after hearing about Milioti’s hopes for Sofia’s future, I really hoping this comes to pass.

Milioti, who also netted a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Sofia, was interviewed by Indiewire about her time on The Penguin. Towards the end of the conversation, she was asked what she would like to explore with the character again or in the future that she hasn’t if she comes back to play Sofia, and the actress answered:

I don’t know. It just seemed like there are infinite possibilities of where she could go. Obviously I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So I want to see her get out there, and then exact revenge. Maybe now she would be even more of a loose cannon, because before it was pretty focused on him and gaining power, but depending on what happens to her in there, it could be an even larger target. I would love to explore that.

When we left off with Sofia Falcone in The Penguin Season 1 finale, titled “A Great or Little Thing,” she’d been locked back up in Arkham Asylum. While it initially looked like Oz Cobb was going to execute her for all the ways she’d made his life hell, including kidnapping his mother, he instead attended for the police to arrest her. There was one final bright moment for Sofia when she received a letter from Selina Kyle, who claimed to be her half-sister, but otherwise Milioti’s character is now back in the last place she ever wanted to be, her own personal hell.

Oz may have been The Penguin’s main protagonist, but it was made abundantly clear that he was a detestable character in his own right. While Sofia is far from a saint, she had legitimate grievances with her former driver, so I would definitely welcome seeing her eventually getting out and setting her sights on Oz once more in a hypothetical second season of The Penguin. This time though, as Milioti mused, Sofia would become even more unhinged given everything that happened to her in the first season, plus any new horrible experiences she’s forced to endure in Arkham.

While Milioti would like Sofia Falcone to get out of Arkham, she also told CinemaBlend last October that one of the times she “experienced full body chills” while working on The Penguin was when she did those scenes set at the mental institution. So when the Indiewire interviewer asked for clarification if Milioti, as an actress, would like more Arkham scenes, she admitted they’re “fun” and would be cool if Sofia “stays in there for a little bit.” I hope this ‘best of both worlds’ approach can be implemented, because while Sofia is certainly entitled to her revenge, it would also be great to see the kind of antics she gets up to during her second Arkham stint.

We here at CinemaBlend will let you know if The Penguin Season 2 is officially ordered. Fortunately, there are plenty of other upcoming DC TV shows to look forward to, as well as The Batman: Part II being set for an October 1, 2027 release.