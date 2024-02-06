Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge Reveals Another DC Hero He’d Be Down To Play

DC has had a wild life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The DCEU is now in the rear view, with CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran crafting a new shared universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and the fans have been theorizing about upcoming DC movies. Fans are expecting some actors to play new roles, and Black Adam actor revealed another DC hero he'd be down to play sometime in the future. Are you listening, Mr. Gunn?

Aldis Hodge have a strong performance in Black Adam, which struggled at the box office. Those of us who have watched the DC movies in order were excited by the introduction of the JSA, but we'd ultimately only get one appearance by that group. While speaking with ComicBook, Hodge revealed another hero he'd be down to portray on the big screen, offering:

I mean, look, I'm open for whatever. I would love to live out the rest of the legacy of Hawkman because we had some amazing plans for him. But also, with John Stewart in sort of a live action capacity. I mean, I've voiced John Stewart in the animated space for years now. Few years. Phil LaMarr passed the baton. Shout out to Phil because I'm a big fan of his work. But if that became a film adaptation, absolutely. I mean, that was one of my dreams growing up was to be John Stewart in live action. So yeah.

Well, I'm intrigued. Green Lantern has been a DC hero that has only been seen in live-action a few times, presumably thanks to the expensive nature of bringing the ring's constructs to life. And if the Corps. end up being explored in the new DCU, Aldis Hodge would be down to play fan favorite John Stewart.

Gunn and Safran's plans for the Green Lantern Corps. remain a mystery for the time being, but the cast list of Superman: Legacy includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. That's definitely a good sign, so hopefully we get a full-blown Lantern movie sometime in the future.

With Black Adam, Aldis Hodge definitely proved he's got the acting chops and hulking physicality to play a DC hero on the big screen. Some fans want to see him replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in the MCU, since Majors was fired from the role. We'll just have to wait and see if Marvel or DC gets to the Invisible Man actor first.

John Stewart is one of the most popular Green Lanterns of all time, thanks to his adventures on the page, video games, and (of course) the Justice League animated series. Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for him to pop up in live-action, and Aldis Hodge would no doubt crush the role.

Hardcore DC fans will remember that Zack Snyder attempted to bring John Stewart to life in the Snyder Cut, filming a brief scene during its reshoots. Unfortunately, the studio put the kibosh on that concept, and that sequence instead featured Martian Manhunter.

The DCU will launch with Superman: Legacy on July 11th, 2025.