Chris Hemsworth Has An Awards Voting Proposition For The Rock, And I'm Here For It

It seems like Marvel and DC will always be pitted against each other in some way, even in the home of Chris Hemsworth. The star of last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder was recently nominated for a 2023 Kids Choice Award but, apparently, nominee Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting more love from his own children. In light of that, Hemsworth shared a friendly voting proposition with the star of Black Adam, and I'm so here for it.

This week, Nickelodeon’s annual slime-filled award show announced its nominees. Duking it out for “Favorite Movie Actor” are Chris Hemsworth and The Rock, with Jim Carrey, Chris Pratt, Ryan Reynolds and Tom Cruise also being nominated for the category. In response to his nomination, Hemsworth posted this message to Instagram :

The 39-year-old star posted a photo from Thor: Love and Thunder that sees him alongside his actual daughter, India Rose, who played Gorr’s daughter in the 2022 release. In the caption, the Aussie actor shared that his kids “won’t vote” for him because they’re siding with The Rock. However, the witty Marvel alum suggested that perhaps Dwayne Johnson’s kids could return the favor by voting for him, so they can “call it even.” Here’s how Johnson responded in the comment section:

I’m voting for you!!!

I know what you’re thinking, “Excuse me, this is the Kids Choice Awards. You cannot vote, sir.” But, actually, if you go on the Kids Choice Awards voting site, there doesn’t seem to be any bar for entry. So technically, The Rock totally can vote for his rival. We have the 2023 Oscar nominations to follow as distinguished adults but, let's be honest here, it’s certainly not as fun given that no slime is spilled on celebrities and the general public cannot vote.

Of all the nominees in the “Favorite Movie Actor” category, it seems most apt to pit Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson against each other because they are the two stars on the list being recognized for superhero roles. Over the years, both of them have taken home the honor for different roles. Oddly enough, Hemsworth has yet to win for playing Thor.

Last year, Tom Holland won the “Favorite Movie Actor” award over The Rock, who was nominated for Jungle Cruise, but, back in 2020, the actor-turned-wrestler took home the award for Jumanji: The Next Level, leaving Chris Hemsworth’s nomination for Avengers: Endgame in the dust. In 2018, Johnson also beat out the Thor actor, after Hemsworth won the award one year prior for Ghostbusters -- unopposed by the Young Rock star.

While there’s certainly been a fun back-and-forth going on between the actors on this award over the years, in real life, they seem to be really supportive of each other. Recently, The Rock complimented Hemsworth on social media for his “chiseled” abs. Both actors certainly have a passion for working out too, between Hemsworth’s crazy fast treadmill workout and Johnson posting his crazy squat routine , they must enjoy the friendly competition behind the scenes.