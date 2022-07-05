David Harbour Reveals Why He Reached Out To Ryan Reynolds After Hellboy Flopped

Actor David Harbour became a household name after debuting as Hopper in the first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things . That series has become a beloved sensation for the streaming service, recently celebrating the end of a truly epic Season 4. And Harbour recently revealed why he reached out to Ryan Reynolds after his Hellboy movie flopped .

Prior to joining the MCU in Black Widow, David Harbour played the title character of 2019’s ill-fated Hellboy reboot. The project had a bumpy road to theaters, with some moviegoers taking umbrage with another actor playing the role made famous by Ron Perlman . Ultimately the movie was a box office flop, and the burgeoning franchise met an early end. Harbour recently spoke to GQ about that time in his career, and how Ryan Reynolds factored into it. As he explained,

I know him a little bit. I called him and I was like, Hey man, I just need to know something. You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you. What the fuck is that like, because I think I'm going to hit that right now. Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?

Honestly, he probably spoke to the right guy. Ryan Reynolds has experienced both the joy and disappointment of the comic book genre in his years on the big screen. Because while Deadpool is a huge success, Reynolds is often joking about his DC flop Green Lanter n. As such, David Harbour reached out to the multihyphenate after he had a similar experience with Neil Marshall’s Hellboy.

David Harbour’s comments come to GQ as the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 were released on Netflix. Eventually the conversation turned to his other comic book roles, including his short run as Hellboy. Harbour also revealed that Ryan Reynolds was super sweet after he reached out about the movie’s flop. Smart money says the Deadpool star also provided some much-needed laughter when addressing this issue. But the Extraction actor didn’t reveal exactly what Reynolds said/did.

While Ryan Reynolds is currently enjoying a wildly successful film and business career, the 45 year-old actor has had his share of lows over the years. This includes the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie, which was a box office and critical disappointment. So much so that Warner Bros. scrapped plans for a sequel, and made way for Reynolds to pivot over to a Marvel comic book character instead.