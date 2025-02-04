DC’s Blue Beetle Actor Xolo Maridueña Responds To Rumors He’s Jumping Over To The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still the major superhero franchise to beat, but with the recent release of Creature Commandos, the first piece of the new DC Universe under James Gunn, there may be some real competition on the horizon. Among the things we know about James Gunn’s DCU is that Xolo Maridueña, who appeared in the DCEU as Blue Beetle, will play the same role in the new franchise. However, if recent rumors are true, he could be appearing in the MCU as well.

At this point, it’s becoming exceedingly difficult for actors joining one superhero franchise not to have been part of another; we’re simply running out of actors. Maybe it’s therefore not a great surprise to hear rumors that Xolo Maridueña could be up for the role of Nova in the MCU. He certainly didn’t let anything slip when asked about it by That Hashtag Show, but the Cobra Kai actor made it clear he would be interested if the role was offered, saying…

I mean that would be cool too! Whatever I mean like, look, yeah, that’d be great. Shit, I’m ready for whatever work is coming my way bruh. I’ll hit up some pushups, whoever wants me to do some pushups I’m ready for you bro.

Last year, Marvel Studios officially confirmed it was in early development on a project focused on the character Nova, the hero of the Nova Corps from the planet Xandar. The group appeared in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie led by Glenn Close as Nova Prime, who even returned for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at Epcot. We don’t know what form the project would take, i.e. as a movie or Disney+ series. Nearly a year later, we don’t even know the status of the project, whether Marvel is still actively developing it or has moved on to other things.

If Xolo Maridueña did become Nova, and if Blue Beetle does appear in James Gunn’s new DCU, he would arguably be the actor with the most high-profile roles in the two franchises. That would be a pretty impressive place to be. However, considering that both DC and Marvel are still growing at incredible rates, it might not be a title he holds onto or long.

While Blue Beetle has his own animated series in the works and could also show up anywhere in the upcoming DC movies, the Nova project would be a couple of years away at the very least. That said, a possibility of a cameo appearance in a known upcoming Marvel movie or series isn’t out of the question. Still, we’ll have to wait and see how this all shakes out.